Ben-Gvir declares ‘we will win’ during tense visit to New Haven

April 24, 2025

A visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to speak to a private group in New Haven, Conn., on Wednesday sparked intense protests, culminating in reports of Jewish students being harassed and assaulted as they exited a private event near Yale University’s campus.

The event was organized by Shabtai, a Jewish group with members associated with Yale and based at the university, but unaffiliated with the Ivy League school.

As tensions rose outside the venue, Ben-Gvir addressed demonstrators, declaring: “In front of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Yale University who support the Nazis in Gaza—we will win. Am Yisrael Chai!”

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as demonstrators—many of them holding Palestinian flags—confronted attendees, with video footage circulating online showing protestors throwing objects and shouting anti-Israel slogans. The incident took place blocks from Yale’s main campus.

Following the unrest, Yale University announced disciplinary action against Yalies4Palestine, a student organization believed to have helped coordinate the protest and draw attendees to it via social media. The group, identified as pro-Palestinian in affiliation, was stripped of its campus recognition due to violations of university conduct policies and actions that allegedly endangered other students.

Ben-Gvir’s stop in New Haven was part of a broader U.S. tour focused on Jewish student safety and efforts to combat antisemitism on American college campuses. Earlier in the week, the minister met with Republican officials at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, discussing U.S.-Israel relations and strategies to confront antisemitic incidents in academia.

Despite efforts by activists to disrupt the visit, the event proceeded under heightened security and received strong backing from members of Yale’s Jewish community and local supporters.