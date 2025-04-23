Ben-Gvir meets senior GOP officials at Mar-a-Lago

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met with senior members of the Republican Party at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night.

“I had the honor and privilege of meeting with senior members of the Republican Party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate,” Ben-Gvir tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“They expressed support for my clear stance on how action should be taken in Gaza—that food and aid depots should be bombed to create military and political pressure to bring our hostages home,” he stated.

היה לי את הכבוד והזכות להיפגש עם בכירים במפלגה הרפובליקנית באחוזת טראמפ במאר א-לאגו. הם הביעו תמיכה בעמדתי המאוד ברורה כיצד צריך לפעול בעזה ושיש להפציץ את מאגרי המזון והסיוע על מנת לייצר לחץ צבאי ומדיני כדי להחזיר את חטופינו הביתה בשלום. pic.twitter.com/5qXbNrudSV — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 23, 2025

His office added that during the Mar-a-Lago dinner, Ben Gvir met with GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and was invited to speak to members of Congress and senators from the Republican Party.

Addressing attendees in Hebrew through an interpreter, Ben-Gvir said, “I love you very much, I love the American people. We have a joint war against the jihadists—for many years, I’ve been fighting against them.”‘

He added: “Thank God, we’ve made a few changes in Israel in how we treat jailed terrorists. It used to be like a hotel over there. We took away all their privileges, canteen, showers, television, radio.”

The statement from Ben-Gvir’s office said that the Tuesday evening dinner also included dozens of “senior businessmen” from Miami.

Ahead of the dinner, Ben-Gvir visited a Miami-area police station.

As part of the minister’s first-ever official visit abroad, which started on Monday, Ben-Gvir also met with Jewish community leaders, public figures and American government officials, his office stated.

Following his arrival at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday, Ben-Gvir was hounded by left-wing Israeli activists, who accused the right-wing minister of being a “racist” and a “terrorist.”

After his arrival, Ben-Gvir met with members of the Boca Raton Jewish community, as well as the Aleph Institute, a group that supports Jewish inmates and is affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

On Monday, Ben-Gvir toured the Everglades Correctional Institute, meeting with Jewish inmates and observing rehabilitation programs.

The police minister also visited an Israeli supermarket in Hollywood, Florida, and stopped at a Jewish-owned gun store in the Miami area.

With Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir in a Jewish-owned gun store in the Miami area.

Israel has what to learn from the USA's 2nd Amendment thinking. pic.twitter.com/j1UIImKWDe — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר ???? (@YishaiFleisher) April 21, 2025

Ben-Gvir will leave for New York on Wednesday, including a stop at Yale University in Connecticut. There, he will meet with students and faculty at an off-campus event hosted by Shabtai, a global Jewish leadership society independent from the university.

The U.S. visit, which a spokesman for Ben-Gvir described to JNS earlier this month as “political-diplomatic,” marks the minister’s first official overseas visit since he joined the government in December 2022.