Cages were ‘worst part’: Emily Damari on Hamas captivity

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Cages became the defining horror of Emily Damari’s captivity beneath Gaza, as she described in a harrowing exclusive to the British Daily Mail published on Friday.

For nearly four months out of her 471 days held by Hamas, Damari and other hostages were forced into cramped, stifling cages—sometimes six people at a time in a space just two meters by two meters (6.56 feet by 6.56 feet).

“The cages were the worst,” Damari recounted, recalling the unbearable heat, humidity, and the floors crawling with cockroaches. “The silence murders the ears… You go crazy in it,” she said.

“Sometimes there would be six of us, squeezed in a tiny cage, just two metres by two metres.”



Emily Damari, Israeli captivity survivor with dual British citizenship, bravely takes the Daily Mail back to her harrowing time in Gaza.



Emily knows the hostages must be released. We… pic.twitter.com/hWrBeIfyBG — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) July 25, 2025

Damari, 29, was shot and badly wounded during her abduction from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, 2023. Despite losing fingers and carrying a bullet in her leg, she endured constant pain, hunger and degrading conditions—including being allowed to use the bathroom only once or twice a day in fetid tunnels.

Her ordeal finally ended in January when she was freed as part of a ceasefire, her defiant image with her mutilated hand becoming a symbol of resilience.

Still recovering from her injuries, Damari is determined to draw international attention to those left behind—including her closest friends, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, who were captured by her side and remain in captivity. “They are probably in a cage,” she told the Daily Mail. “They are abusing them… It is probably unimaginably hot for them.”

Damari urged world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, to do everything possible to secure the release of the remaining hostages. Her message: “You saved my life, now you must do the same for the last 50 hostages. Only then can we start to heal”.