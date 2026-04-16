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Former suspects in Sde Teiman affair reinstated as reservists

Some of the soldiers have reportedly already returned to fighting on the front lines.

Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

Former suspects in Sde Teiman affair reinstated as reservists

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Israel Defense Forces reservists previously suspected of assaulting a Palestinian terrorist hold a press conference in Rishon Letzion, March 19, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel Defense Forces reservists previously suspected of assaulting a Palestinian terrorist hold a press conference in Rishon Letzion, March 19, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces reservists previously accused of abusing a Palestinian terrorist at the Sde Teiman detention facility have returned to active duty after the indictments against them were withdrawn, Army Radio reported on Thursday.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved their reinstatement as reservists, and some of the soldiers have already returned to fighting on the front lines, according to the report.

The five reservists previously served in Force 100, a unit of the Military Police responsible for high-risk security prisoners, and were indicted on Feb. 19, 2025, out of nine soldiers originally arrested.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response to Thursday’s Army Radio report that while “a command inquiry has not yet been conducted regarding the Force 100 soldiers after the legal proceedings in their case were canceled,” the military probe does not prevent the troops from returning to military duty.

“The command inquiry will be completed as soon as possible,” the statement added.

IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir on March 12 announced he was dropping the charges in the Sde Teiman affair “in light of the significant developments that have occurred since the filing of the indictment.”

On Nov. 4, 2025, Ofir took over as military advocate general following the dismissal and subsequent arrest of Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi due to her role in leaking a video connected to the affair.

That video, leaked in August, was the most salacious piece of evidence, purportedly showing the alleged incident, though in fact the video showed little that was conclusive. A medical opinion said that the evidence pointed to a self-inflicted wound.

Tomer-Yerushalmi’s behavior was cited in Ofir’s March 12 announcement as one of the reasons the case was dropped. It noted “the conduct of senior figures in the Military Prosecution and in the IDF law enforcement system in this affair, and its exceptional and unprecedented circumstances.”

Also cited was the fact that the alleged victim cannot be interrogated as he was released to the Gaza Strip in October, apparently without his testimony being taken.

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