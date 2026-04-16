Pakistan army chief meets Qalibaf in Tehran amid push to revive Iran-US talks

A Pakistani delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, Islamabad’s highest-ranking military official, met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran on Thursday morning amid a push to renew ceasefire talks with the United States.

Qalibaf served as one of the regime’s main negotiators during the Islamabad talks with the high-level U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, which fell apart on April 12.

The Islamic Republic’s state-run Press TV outlet described the main goal of the Pakistani delegation, which arrived on Wednesday, as relaying messages from Washington and planning “the framework for a possible second round of negotiations.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters on Wednesday that Tehran would host the Pakistani delegation, emphasizing that the regime continued to exchange indirect messages with the Trump administration. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hosted Munir on Wednesday.

“Following the talks that took place in Islamabad, and also the discussions that the Pakistani side has had with the United States, our views have been conveyed and heard,” Baqaei said. “Naturally, during this visit, the two sides are expected to discuss their viewpoints in detail.”

The United States and Iran have reached an “in principle agreement” to extend their fragile ceasefire, which expires on April 22, to allow more time for diplomacy, regional officials told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The United States has set out firm red lines for further talks, including an end to all uranium enrichment, dismantling major enrichment facilities, recovering highly enriched material, fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, securing a broader peace that covers regional allies and halting support for terrorist proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, according to two U.S. officials briefed on the negotiations and cited by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Qalibaf told his Lebanese counterpart, Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri, on Thursday that the regime would not forget its “Lebanese brothers” during the talks.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and suicide drones at Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28.

Qalibaf emphasized to the Lebanese parliament speaker on Thursday that, for the regime, “establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon is as important as a ceasefire in Iran,” according to a Press TV readout of their call.

In contrast, an unnamed Lebanese official told the country’s anti-Hezbollah daily Nida Al-Watan on Monday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had “succeeded in separating the Lebanese issue from the Iranian one, preventing their fates from being intertwined.”

Israel’s and Lebanon’s leaders were expected to speak directly on Thursday for the first time in decades, following historic talks between officials from the two countries in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.