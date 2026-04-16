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News   Israel News

Israeli gov’t approves nearly $330 million Golan build-up plan

Katzrin is to be designated as the first city on the strategic plateau.

Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli gov’t approves nearly $330 million Golan build-up plan

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Bulldozers move during ongoing construction work at the settlement of Katzrin in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Dec. 17, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
Bulldozers move during ongoing construction work at the community of Katzrin in Israel’s Golan Heights on Dec. 17, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli government has approved a multi-year, nearly 1 billion shekel (about $334 million) plan to expand development in the Golan Heights and the town of Katzrin, New Hope Party lawmaker Ze’ev Elkin announced on Thursday.

Elkin said the five-year initiative, adopted through a government telephone poll overnight and into the morning, aims to bring thousands of new families to the Golan region and designate Katzrin as the first city in the territory—a move he called “a historic event with far-reaching political significance.”

He thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf and other members of the government for backing the plan. Elkin also praised Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar for supporting the project from the coalition negotiation stage through its approval.

Israel’s latest Golan development plan follows a meeting earlier this week between Netanyahu and the heads of the Katzrin and Golan councils at his Jerusalem office, where the premier framed the initiative as part of a broader strategy to “strengthen the north” and solidify Israel’s hold on the strategic plateau.

In remarks at that meeting, Netanyahu recalled past protests under the slogan “The people are with the Golan,” and said that not only would Israel not withdraw, but that his government was now moving ahead with “tremendous development momentum” in the area, which he called an uncontested part of Israel’s sovereign territory.

Local leaders cast the plan as both a demographic and strategic project, saying it would add thousands of housing units and families to Katzrin and surrounding communities while bolstering higher education, research and specialized facilities in the region.

They also described the build-up in civilian infrastructure and population as a way to entrench the Golan’s status as a defensive buffer for Israel’s northern border and to reinforce ties with local Druze communities.

A previous 1 billion shekel ($317 million–$335 million) plan approved in December 2021 to double the Golan’s population stalled amid bureaucratic delays, environmental objections and legal challenges. Early planning began, but progress slowed over disputes with the Nature and Parks Authority about preserving open spaces and protecting water sources.

Many residents have been critical of Jerusalem’s commitment to Israel’s northern border region, which came under renewed fire recently as Hezbollah stepped up rocket and drone attacks from Lebanon.

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