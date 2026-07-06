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South African Zionist Federation rejects claims linking Israel to xenophobic violence

SAZF Chairman Craig Pantanowitz urges cabinet ministers to provide evidence or retract suggestions that Israel is linked to anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa.

Steve Linde
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (back) looks on as Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe (left) administers the swearing-in of Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi during a ceremony at Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, March 31, 2017. Kubayi has served as South Africa's minister of justice since December 2024. Photo by Phill MAGAKOE/AFP.
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma (back) looks on as Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe (left) administers the swearing-in of Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi during a ceremony at Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, March 31, 2017. Kubayi has served as South Africa’s minister of justice since December 2024. Photo by Phill MAGAKOE/AFP.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

The South African Zionist Federation on Monday accused senior South African government ministers of deflecting responsibility for recurring xenophobic violence by suggesting, without evidence, that Israel or other foreign actors may be involved in anti-immigrant unrest.

In a statement, SAZF National Chairman Craig Pantanowitz said recent comments by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola sought to shift attention away from longstanding domestic problems.

According to Pantanowitz, the Sunday Times, South Africa’s biggest Sunday newspaper, reported over the weekend that Kubayi implied Israeli involvement in recent anti-immigrant marches, although she offered no evidence to support the allegation.

He noted that Lamola, responding in May to questions about what he described as a hostile narrative against South Africa, referred to unnamed “state and non-state actors” and linked them to South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

“Two senior ministers, the same insinuation, and between them not a shred of proof,” Pantanowitz said.

Left to right: Former Hamas hostages Aviva Siegel, Keith Siegel and South African Zionist Federation National Chairman Craig Pantanowitz in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross offices in Pretoria on Aug. 18, 2025. Courtesy of the South African Zionist Federation.
Left to right: Former Hamas hostages Aviva Siegel, Keith Siegel and South African Zionist Federation National Chairman Craig Pantanowitz protest in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross offices in Pretoria on Aug. 18, 2025. Courtesy of the South African Zionist Federation.

‘Conspiracy theory’

Pantanowitz argued that such claims distract from the government’s failure to address domestic unrest.

“When senior members of cabinet reach for a hidden foreign hand rather than account for a failure at home, and do so months before a local election in which immigration is being openly exploited, it stops looking like a careless remark and starts looking like a habit,” he said.

Pantanowitz said Kubayi herself had acknowledged that elements of the recent anti-immigrant mobilization were linked to local political campaigning and ambitions ahead of municipal elections.

“Every one of those drivers is domestic. None of them is foreign,” he said.

The SAZF chairman also pointed to South Africa’s long history of xenophobic violence, noting that deadly attacks occurred in 2008, 2015 and 2019—years before Pretoria filed its ICJ case against Israel.

“The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights recognizes xenophobia as a longstanding South African problem,” he said. “It cannot have been caused by a court case filed 15 years after the first bodies were counted.”

Pantanowitz said migrants from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Mozambique had been driven from their homes and businesses in the latest unrest, prompting formal diplomatic protests from several African governments.

“The victims are real and close at hand,” he said. “A conspiracy theory protects none of them.”

Calling on the South African justice minister to either substantiate or withdraw her remarks, Pantanowitz said: “If she has evidence of foreign state involvement in these marches, she must produce it or place it before the appropriate authorities. If she does not, she must withdraw the insinuation. There is no third path that is truthful.”

“Deflection is the easy road,” he added. “It buys the government time. It buys the victims nothing.”

The SAZF represents South Africa’s Jewish community on Israel-related issues and works to strengthen ties between South Africa and Israel through advocacy, education and community engagement.

Africa Anti-Israel Bias Media
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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