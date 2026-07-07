Maine Dem party, Schumer, others call on Platner to drop out of Senate race

The Maine Democratic Party called on Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, to withdraw from the race after he was accused of raping a woman in 2021.

The party in the state “stands with women and survivors, and that principle does not bend based on party affiliation,” the state party’s chair, vice chair and executive director stated. “We respect the women who made the hard decision to come forward.”

“The Senate race comes at a pivotal moment in the struggle against a government, supported by Sen. Collins, that serves the interests of the wealthy and powerful at the expense of ordinary Maine people,” they wrote, of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). “It is essential that we refocus this campaign on that struggle.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, called the allegations “incredibly disturbing” and said that “violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable.”

“Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate who can defeat Susan Collins,” they stated. “The DSCC will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) were among those who took their endorsements back. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had not revoked his endorsement nor otherwise commented on the story at press time. The Washington Post reported that he Sanders, “one of Platner’s most high-profile supporters, did not respond to questions about the allegations.”

While lawmakers and leftist groups are citing the most recent rape allegations, many on social media wondered why anyone endorsed a man with a Nazi tattoo to begin with, and why didn’t withdraw those endorsements after Lyndsey Fifield accused Platner a month ago of treating her roughly when they dated.

“Mine weren’t sufficiently troubling or serious for you, right?” she wrote to Gallego.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) stated that “I have no endorsement to rescind. Graham Platner should drop out.”

The Jewish Democratic Council of America noted that it also never supported Platner, “because he doesn’t share the values of our community.”

“The allegations of sexual assault make clear he should have no place in this race,” it stated. “We hope to support a Democratic candidate who reflects the priorities—and morals—of Jewish Americans and will beat Susan Collins in November.”

AIPAC stated that “perhaps the Nazi tattoo should have been enough of a warning sign.” (Platner has also accused Israel of “genocide.”)

Under state law, Platner has until 5 p.m. on July 13 to withdraw from the race, which would allow Democrats to select a replacement nominee by 5 p.m. on July 27 for the November ballot.