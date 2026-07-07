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News   Israel News

IDF delegation documents assistance efforts in Venezuela

The official death toll in the Latin American country rose to 3,342, with injuries standing at 16,470.

JNS Staff
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
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Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
2 of 3
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
3 of 3
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
Delegación liderada por las FDI operando en Venezuela tras los terremotos gemelos del 24 de junio de 2026 que sacudieron al país. Crédito: FDI.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces-led delegation dispatched to Venezuela published on Monday materials documenting their relief efforts in the earthquake-hit country.

Maj. Ahed Shibli, deputy commander of an IDF Engineering Assessment Team, shared some of his team’s work in a recorded message, saying, “We are currently conducting an assessment of a residential building. At the moment, we’re in the basement beneath the structure, below ground level. We are examining the building’s structural elements—the columns and beams—to determine whether there are any cracks or settlement affecting the load-bearing system.”

He continued, “From a structural standpoint, the building appears to be in good condition. There is some minor damage on the upper floors, and we have marked those areas in red, but overall the building appears to be in good condition and does not pose a danger to occupants.”

The Israeli search-and-rescue team is moreover seen walking in a residential area impacted by the tremors and speaking to senior Venezuelan officials.

Israel is assisting despite the absence of diplomatic relations between Jerusalem and Caracas.

The official casualties from the June 24 twin earthquakes stand at 3,342 deaths and 16,470 injuries. More than 17,000 people have been left homeless.

Latin America
JNS Staff
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