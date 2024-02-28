Christian lawmakers head to Israel in biggest mission since war

(February 28, 2024 / JNS)

A group of more than 20 parliamentarians from around the world will gather in Jerusalem this weekend, in the largest political solidarity mission to Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre.

The Christian lawmakers will add their voices to calls to dismantle UNRWA over its ties to Hamas terrorism and speak out against Iran as the chief origin of regional terrorism, and are expected to voice opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state.

The three-day Israel Allies Foundation Chairman’s Conference, which will get underway Sunday, will include a visit to a hard-hit agricultural community near the Gaza Strip, a tour of the biblical heartland, a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and briefings with government ministers and the heads of the Knesset’s Christian Allies Caucus.

Faith-based diplomacy

Founded a decade and a half ago, the Washington-based Israel Allies Foundation has emerged as a faith-based powerhouse, with a global network of more than 50 caucuses around the world that mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values.

Many of the legislators in the delegation, who come from 18 countries across the globe, chair the Israel Allies Caucuses in their respective parliaments, actively championing pro-Israel legislation through faith-based diplomacy with Israel.

The annual conference comes at a time of burgeoning political ties with Bible-believing Christians who have proven to be a bulwark of unflinching support for the Jewish state throughout the current Hamas conflict.

In a slew of parliamentary activity across the globe, lawmakers in the organization have called to terminate funding for blatantly anti-Israel U.N. bodies, sanction Iran over the Hamas invasion and fight antisemitism. They have hosted hostage families in their respective parliaments and pushed for their governments to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem.

Leading American evangelical leaders have also visited Israel in the wake of the war to voice their support and that of tens of millions of followers in the U.S.

In addition, the head of National Religious Broadcasters, a prominent group of American Christian media broadcasters last week urged members of the association to cease using the term “West Bank” when reporting about Judea and Samaria.

“In these challenging times, the gathering of political leaders from across the globe to express solidarity with Israel is of critical importance,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Through dialogue, collaboration and collective action, the Chairman’s Conference exemplifies a steadfast dedication to safeguarding shared values and translating faith-based support for Israel into real political action.”

