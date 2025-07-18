More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

‘Israelis not welcome’: Pro-Hamas movement poses a threat in Italy

Four regions in the Europe country with leftist governments—Apulia, Emilia-Romagna, Sardinia and Tuscany—have adopted measures to suspend cooperation with Jerusalem.

Jul. 18, 2025
Ben Cohen

‘Israelis not welcome’: Pro-Hamas movement poses a threat in Italy

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Palestinian Flag on Brick Wall
Image of Palestinian falg on a brick wall. Credit: David_Peterson/Pixabay.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

As they continue to weather nearly 21 months of a multi-front regional war, Israelis have been reminded once again that some governments in the democratic world are far more reliable than others.

There are those, like Ireland and Spain, that have been truly awful: embracing the Hamas framework for understanding the conflict, trying to change the definition of “genocide” solely to convict Israel of this monstrous crime, and playing to the antisemitic sentiments that have surged among their respective populations.

And there are those, like Canada and Australia, that have been profoundly disappointing, seeking to embargo weapons supplies to Israel, and misrepresenting Israel’s war of survival against Iran and its proxies as a war of choice—again as antisemitism surges among their populations.

Then there are those, like France and the United Kingdom, that have been grimly predictable: vociferously condemning the Hamas pogrom in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and vociferously condemning Israel for trying to eliminate the conditions that enabled the massacre in the first place against a background of widespread, frequently violent Jew-hatred in the public square.

The boycott extends to Coca-Cola, which has been replaced by something called “Gaza Cola,” whose sales proceeds will supposedly fund “humanitarian projects” in the coastal enclave.

Finally, there are those like Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy, who have shown pretty much consistent support for Israel.

Yet as Italy demonstrates, just because the central government supports Israel, it doesn’t mean that local governments or the population more generally will follow suit.

Earlier this month, posters appeared across locations in Milan bearing the words—in garbled English that would be comical were it not for their meaning—“Israeli Not Welcome.” One Jewish resident told The Times of Israel, “They say ‘Israeli,’ but they mean Jews and everyone who does not dissociate themselves from what happens in Gaza.”

That such a message could make yet another appearance in a country that allied with the Nazis for most of World War II, having already donated the word “ghetto” to the English language, is chilling enough, especially as it wasn’t an isolated incident. Recent weeks have witnessed at least two violent antisemitic assaults in Milan—where 7,000 of Italy’s Jewish community of nearly 30,000 live—with one incident involving two Jewish teenage boys, one of whom was wearing a kippah, being beaten and robbed by a gang of Egyptian thugs.

The events in Milan are part of a national trend on the streets and at the political level, with a critical role being played by local governments. As the Italian Jewish journalist Daniel Mosseri noted in an excellent recent survey of anti-Zionist agitation in Italy, “city councils and regional parliaments are now lending institutional weight to the hostility.”

This is particularly worrying in a country like Italy, with its infamous electoral turbulence sweeping into power very different kinds of governments through what has at times looked like a revolving door.

Giorgia Meloni, the current right-wing prime minister, has been a firm friend of Israel throughout the conflict, resisting pressure to suspend military, commercial and diplomatic ties with Jerusalem. But the government that eventually replaces hers could plausibly take Italy on the path followed by the Irish and the Spanish. If it is a government of the left, that outcome is frankly likely, as the present situation at the regional level in Italy would seem to indicate.

Already, four Italian regions with leftist governments—Apulia, Emilia-Romagna, Sardinia and Tuscany—have adopted measures to suspend any contact or cooperation with Israeli government institutions or companies unless their interlocutors denounce “Israel’s genocide” and dissociate themselves from the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Other regions are considering similar action.

The impact of these decisions is being felt far beyond local government bureaucracies. As the air has thickened with enmity toward Israel, two supermarket cooperatives managing more than 450 stores in northern and central Italy have announced a boycott of Israeli products. The boycott extends to that unmistakably American product, Coca-Cola, which has been replaced by something called “Gaza Cola,” whose sales proceeds will supposedly fund “humanitarian projects” in the Strip.

The drive to quarantine Israel and Israelis from all aspects of life—and, by extension, the vast majority of Diaspora Jews who must endure these boycotts—is also manifesting through demonstrations and other performative actions.

That such a message could make an appearance in a country that allied with the Nazis for most of World War II, having already donated the word “ghetto” to the English language, is chilling.

One initiative, titled “50,000 Shrouds for Gaza,” draws on traditional Christian anti-Jewish motifs that resonate particularly in Italy, the home of the “Turin Shroud,” an ancient cloth said to have held the remains of Jesus following his crucifixion by the Roman authorities. Artfully connecting Jewish “genocide” in Gaza with the historic libel of Jewish collective responsibility for the execution of Christianity’s figurehead, the Gaza shrouds project calls for the hanging of white sheets on the outer walls of municipal buildings and public squares. So far, nearly 20 major city councils have signed on to the initiative, among them those of Verona and Bologna, as well as dozens of smaller ones.

Separately, a June demonstration convened by three left-wing opposition parties—the 5 Star Movement, the Democratic Party, and the Green and Left Alliance—featured speakers who compared the plight of the Palestinians with the German Nazi Holocaust. The demands of the demonstration focused on suspending relations between the European Union and Israel; unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state; and a formal recognition and condemnation of Israel’s so-called “genocide” and “war crimes.”

Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the 5 Star Movement, which supports sanctions on Israel but has opposed them in the case of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, has even issued what some would consider a barely veiled warning to Italian Jews. “My Jewish friends, distance yourselves—silence is complicity,” he declared in March. Meanwhile, Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein (who, when elected to the party’s helm two years ago, reacted to barbs about her prominent nose by woundedly insisting that hers was a “typically Etruscan nose” not inherited from her Jewish father) has endorsed a total embargo against Israel.

There are no serious indications that Meloni will be swayed by public anger with Israel to pivot to the pro-Hamas bloc in the European Union led by Ireland and Spain, or to take the “even-handed” approach of France and the United Kingdom. Even so, Italy has become yet another illustration of the pattern of antisemitism in this century. Rather than casting Jews as religious or racial outlaws, they are instead defamed as over-privileged political outlaws who must be forced to choose between their desire to remain in Italy and their support for Israel.

As is always the case with anti-Zionism—or antizionism, as I prefer to call it—the ostensible focus is the State of Israel, but the real targets are the Jews who have no option but to share their streets, their offices, their children’s schools and other public spaces with those who agitate against them.

BDS Movement U.S. Politics Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
Stephen M. Flatow