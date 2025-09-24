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Opinion   Column

A drunken UN rewards Hamas, punishes Israel

Recognition of Palestinian statehood emboldens terrorists and prolongs the captivity for Israeli innocents still languishing in Gaza.

Sep. 24, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

A drunken UN rewards Hamas, punishes Israel

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French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in support of a two-state solution on Sept. 22, 2025. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in support of a two-state solution on Sept. 22, 2025. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

At the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron convened a session that was aimed at granting the Palestinians statehood. It was the culmination of decades of institutional hostility toward Israel.

“France recognizes today the State of Palestine,” Macron said, “for peace between the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”

Britain, of all countries, joined the charade a day earlier under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who raced to beat Macron by announcing London’s support together with Portugal, Australia and Canada.

The betrayal is staggering. This is the same Great Britain that issued the Balfour Declaration, enshrined Jewish sovereignty at San Remo in 1920, and held the Mandate with the explicit duty of facilitating a Jewish homeland.

Instead, terrified of Arab anger—as in the 1930s when it backed the Peel Commission’s illegal partition and later the infamous White Paper—London once again stabs the Jewish people in the back. Former minister Priti Patel, who now serves as Shadow Foreign Secretary, aptly called it “a new Chamberlain.”

This wave of recognition is a pandemic. More than 140 states, including the entire Arab League, numerous E.U. members, and faraway democracies such as New Zealand and Australia, are now rushing to reward Hamas and punish Israel.

They dress it up as “two states for two peoples,” but the shadow of Oct. 7, 2023, hangs over every word. Hamas itself has declared that Macron’s initiative sabotaged hostage negotiations. That is the bitter truth: recognition means emboldening terrorists and prolonging captivity for Israeli innocents still languishing in Gaza.

Public opinion, meanwhile, is far less naive than the political class. AS many as 90% of Britons oppose Starmer’s decision. Two-thirds of French citizens reject Macron’s scheme. Some 38% of French respondents said hostages must be released first, while another 33% said conditions are not right at all.

Only the radical far-left La France Insoumise supports Macron’s gambit wholeheartedly. Even within his own party, fewer than half agree. In the United Kingdom, a mere 13% want recognition without conditions. The majority demand, at minimum, a Hamas-free reality and the safe return of the abducted.

The parents of skeletal young hostages, Evyatar David and Ron Braslawsky, signed a protest letter together with other anguished families. Their message is simple: those cheering a Palestinian state are making it harder to bring their children home.

Hamas leaders Ghazi Hamad and Mahmoud Mardawi admit as much, boasting that international recognition is the direct result of the Oct. 7 massacre.

Yet it is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is smeared for pointing out the obvious: the West, under the guise of diplomacy, is rewarding terrorism.

Macron tried to cover himself at the last moment, saying there would be no embassy without hostages. Too late. The avalanche has already begun. By ripping up the 1993 Oslo Accords—under which annexation required mutual agreement—the United Nations has invited Israel to reassess its own obligations.

Facing the risk of a Hamas-dominated “state” encircling Tel Aviv and Ben-Gurion Airport, with polls showing Hamas enjoys 80% support among Palestinians, Israel may be left with no choice but to annex critical areas for its survival.

The Palestinian Authority, shrewder than Macron, refuses to declare independence outright. It knows that canceling Oslo could lead straight into an abyss.

Mahmoud Abbas, at almost 90 years old, has been ruling illegally since 2006. Elections would deliver Hamas a landslide victory. What kind of “state” would that be? Authoritarian, misogynistic, homophobic, ultranationalist, violently antisemitic—an entity dedicated not to peace but to the eradication of Jews. It would lack viable borders, a functioning economy, and any willingness to coexist.

And yet, the United Nations—inebriated with its own hatred of Israel—charges ahead. This intoxication erases history, ignores reality and leads the world down one familiar road: to war.

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