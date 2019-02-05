More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Liberal Zionists must take up the fight against BDS, not ally with it

There is a case to be made for the activism of Jewish student groups that appeal to progressives. But not when they make common cause with anti-Semites.

Feb. 5, 2019
Jonathan S. Tobin

Liberal Zionists must take up the fight against BDS, not ally with it

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Vietnam War protesters march at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21, 1967. Credit: Lyndon B. Johnson Library, Frank Wolfe via Wikimedia Commons.
Vietnam War protesters march at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21, 1967. Credit: Lyndon B. Johnson Library, Frank Wolfe via Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

There was a time when Israel and the organized Jewish world didn’t hesitate about supporting left-wing Jewish student groups. Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, groups like the North American Jewish Students Network were often harshly critical of the government led by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the years after the Six-Day War. But Meir and her colleagues still considered such groups to be allies in the struggle to defend Israel against an Arab world that was determined to stick to its stance of “no peace, no recognition and no negotiations” with the Jewish state.

While left-wing Zionists differed with Israel’s government, they were still playing a valuable role confronting the virulent anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism that had emerged among the so-called “New Left” in the 1960s. Whereas Socialists had heretofore identified with the Jewish people’s struggle for self-determination, the movements that emerged during the Vietnam War protests instead bought into the lie that Zionism was a form of colonialism. And the people who were most adept at answering these lies were left-wingers, who were able to make the case in student forums that being a Zionist wasn’t incompatible with being a progressive.

Flash-forward 50 years later and some still make the same claim. The conceit of the J Street lobby is that it is following in the footsteps of those students with its “pro-Israel, pro-peace” mantra. J Street thinks its critiques of the Netanyahu government give it the standing to speak for the tradition of liberal Zionism that is in tune with the political leanings of the vast majority of American Jews.

J Street argues that if the only voices speaking up for Israel are those identified with the Israeli right or supporters of the Trump administration, then it will turn off young Jews. Youth culture in the United States skews hard to the left, making any cause that isn’t somehow linked with progressive orthodoxy to be beyond the pale.

Radical anti-Zionist groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and their Jewish auxiliaries at IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), maintain a strong presence on many campuses these days. As a result, liberals believe that only groups with a progressive orientation like J Street U, which is deeply critical of Israeli policies while still claiming to be pro-Zionist, can effectively represent Jewish interests and, in effect, save Jewish youth for the pro-Israel camp.

It makes sense. Or at least, it would if that’s actually what J Street U was doing.

In the past few years, there have been many reported instances in which J Street U chapters have made common cause with SJP or JVP in criticizing the efforts of pro-Israel groups like the Maccabee Task Force or Hillel in order to castigate those organizing trips to Israel or holding events with Zionist speakers. In many other instances, J Street U chapters have jointly sponsored events with SJP or JVP groups.

J Street dismisses these charges as unimportant. It takes the position that it’s only natural for student groups to make alliances where possible, and that this doesn’t mean that J Street has abandoned its core principles. They say that by engaging with the far left, they are building understanding and enabling people who hate Israel to see that not all Zionists are bad guys like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AIPAC representatives and others who have different opinions about the conflict.

Let’s leave aside for a moment, the obnoxious and dangerous assertion that it somehow makes sense for liberals to encourage Israel’s foes to divide the Jews into two groups: “bad Jews” who support Israel and “good Jews” who are uncomfortable with it. The problem with outreach to Jew-haters is that far from persuading them to think more kindly of Israel and the Jews, appeasing them in this way actually reinforces their conviction that supporters of the Jewish state are pariahs who can and should be isolated and destroyed.

The only people who appear to be influenced by such contacts appear to be those who cling to the title of liberal Zionists, but who don’t seem comfortable with any assertion of Jewish nationalism or even the most minimal form of self-defense on the part of Israel. More to the point, the line between J Street U, JVP and IfNotNow—groups that actively oppose Israel’s existence and even at times engage in anti-Semitic libels—is rapidly being blurred as they form alliances on campuses to try to isolate groups like the highly effective Maccabee Task Force or even the centrist and non-partisan Hillel chapters, which are home to much of the Jewish activity on most college campuses.

It’s still true that for many young Jews, anything that can be branded as non-progressive—let alone pro-Trump or pro-Netanyahu—is anathema to their worldview. Mainstream Jewish groups, including those that identify with the Zionist right, need to take into account that reaching Jewish millennials requires a different approach than the ones that worked with their parents and grandparents, who identified with the struggle for freedom for Soviet Jewry or who remember what a world without a Jewish state meant for persecuted Jews around the world.

But it is also true that a Zionist approach that eschews support for Jewish rights and self-defense—and which is neutral about anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist groups that seek Israel’s destruction, as well as to stigmatize its supporters here—is not doing the Jewish people any good. To the contrary, alliances with Jew-haters only strengthen the enemies of the Jews and make it that much more uncomfortable for Jews to be open about their identity on college campuses.

If J Street U can’t be relied upon to fight JVP and IfNotNow, then its claims to the mantle of progressive Zionism aren’t merely falling flat, but are a lie that both liberal and conservative Jews with any sense of pride or a shred of principle must reject with contempt.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin