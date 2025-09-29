More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Should Israel fear UN resolutions?

Many nations cast their votes not on the basis of what is right or wrong, or what is just or unjust, but according to their narrow interests.

Sep. 29, 2025
Moshe Phillips

Should Israel fear UN resolutions?

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
David Ben-Gurion in the Negev Desert
Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, in the Negev Desert. Credit: Courtesy.
Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips, a veteran pro-Israel activist and author, is the national chairman of Americans For a Safe Israel (AFSI). A former board member of the American Zionist Movement, he previously served as national director of the U.S. division of Herut and worked with CAMERA in Philadelphia. He was also a delegate to the 2020 World Zionist Congress and served as editor of The Challenger, the publication of the Tagar Zionist Youth Movement. His op-eds and letters have been widely published in the United States and Israel.

The U.N. General Assembly voted this month to endorse a scheme that French Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont said “lays out a single roadmap to deliver the two-state solution.”

Why? Because many world leaders apparently want to punish Israeli voters for keeping Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader they preferred, and his coalition, in office.

But does the U.N. vote really matter at all? Keep in mind that this resolution will have no practical impact since the world body has no way to enforce it. The real purpose of the resolution is to intimidate Israel and its supporters to make more concessions, and not to eradicate Hamas, as has been an official war aim of the Israeli government ever since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Should we take this vote seriously? And should Netanyahu, who is himself a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations?

In a dismissive remark in March 1955, David Ben-Gurion, then Israel’s defense minister, employed the Hebrew acronym “Um” for the United Nations and added a pejorative, “Um-Shmum.” He used the Yiddish idiom to convey casual dismissal during a cabinet debate regarding his plan to take the Gaza Strip from Egypt in response to increasing cross-border terrorist attacks on Israel. He understood that the Jewish state had to act to safeguard its national security, regardless of whether that made the Jewish state unpopular at the United Nations.

That’s why in his time, Ben-Gurion took such steps as the construction of Israel’s nuclear reactor in Dimona; the capture and trial of top Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann (condemned by the U.N. Security Council in its Resolution 138 on June 1960, which targeted Israel for a violation of Argentina’s sovereignty by Israel for seizing Eichmann who Argentina had been harboring); and the imposition of strict security measures on Arabs within Israel’s borders.

Ben-Gurion also recognized the inherent moral weakness of the United Nations. Every country—no matter how oppressive or bellicose—has the same voting power in the U.N. General Assembly as an enlightened, peaceful and democratic state. One country, one vote.

Genocidal Sudan is equal to progressive Mexico.

Misogynistic Saudi Arabia is equal to egalitarian Belgium.

A country where black Africans are enslaved, such as Mauritania, is equal to a country that has rescued black Africans (from Ethiopia and Sudan), such as Israel.

A country ruled by a king, such as Jordan, is equal to a country run by a democratically elected president or prime minister.

The U.N. Security Council is equally problematic. Russia, which has spent years in a war against Ukraine to grab some of its territory, and China, which arms terrorist regimes and genocide-perpetrators around the world, enjoy the same veto power as the other permanent members of the Security Council: France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Furthermore, every country, no matter how oppressive or undemocratic, gets its turn among the Security Council’s 10 non-permanent seats.

Many nations cast their votes not on the basis of what is right or wrong or what is just or unjust, but rather, according to their narrow interests, their fear of increases in Arab oil prices or their Marxist principles.

This U.N. resolution on Palestinian Arab statehood is simply a moral farce. Those who voted in favor did not consider whether such a state would be a democracy or a dictatorship; whether or not “Palestine” would endanger Israel; or what the Palestinian Authority’s track record reveals about how a Palestinian state would behave. And that’s if the P.A. can keep Hamas from expelling it from power.

Such real-world considerations have no place in the absurd, upside-down fantasy world in which the United Nations dwells. That’s why whenever some resolution at the world body targets Israel, one thing Israelis and their friends should do is recall the simple wisdom of Ben-Gurion: “Um-Shmum!”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, has said that “this one-sided declaration will not be remembered as a step toward peace, only as another hollow gesture that weakens this assembly’s credibility.” He is right.

United Nations Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin