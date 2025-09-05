Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Cornell says email spoofing its president with anti-Jewish death threats came from ‘overseas’

The school said that it was investigating the email, which also made homophobic death threats, and that it reported the incident to the FBI.

View of Cornell University from atop McGraw Tower in Ithaca, N.Y. Credit: sach1tb/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
View of Cornell University from atop McGraw Tower in Ithaca, N.Y. Credit: sach1tb/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS)

Cornell University stated on Friday that an email impersonating Michael Kotlikoff, its president, who is Jewish, and containing “vile antisemitic and homophobic language,” came from an “overseas account.”

The private, Ithaca, N.Y., Ivy League school stated that it reported the incident to the FBI and that the university’s police department and information technology security were investigating.

The Cornell Daily Sun, a student paper, said that several of its departments received the spoof email, which it said contained “graphic death threats.”

“The sender directly targeted Jewish students on campus and Cornell Hillel, a hub for Jewish student life on campus, describing the threats as ‘the consequences of investing in war instruments of genocide-death in Palestine’” and “extorting the local population out of so-called ‘income taxes’ and ‘property taxes,’” per the student paper.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics