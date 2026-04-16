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News   Israel News

El Al to expand its fleet with 12 Boeing Dreamliners

The move aims to boost long-haul capacity as other airlines scale back routes to and from Israel.

Apr. 16, 2026

El Al to expand its fleet with 12 Boeing Dreamliners

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El Al
An El Al aircraft takes off from Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, January 2026. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s national airline, El Al, announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire up to 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

The agreement includes exercising options for six 787-9 aircraft and upgrading four planes to the larger 787-10 model, according to the airline.

“This is a key step in our strategy to build a modern, profitable and market-leading airline,” said El Al CEO Levy Halevy.

The airline currently operates 17 Dreamliners and maintains an all-Boeing fleet.

The move comes amid increased demand for air travel to and from Israel since conflicts in the region have led many international carriers to suspend service, according to the company. At the same time, El Al has continued to modify its operations.

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