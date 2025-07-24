Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

Costa Rica becomes sixth in Latin America to adopt IHRA Jew-hatred definition

“We thank Costa Rica for joining the group of countries in the international community that support morality and combat discrimination,” stated Gilbert Meltzer, president of the Costa Rican Jewish Community.

Rodrigo Chaves Robles, the president of Costa Rica, during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in San José, Costa Rica, with Kristi Noem, U.S. homeland security secretary, June 25, 2025. Credit: Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Rodrigo Chaves Robles, the president of Costa Rica, during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in San José, Costa Rica, with Kristi Noem, U.S. homeland security secretary, June 25, 2025. Credit: Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Edit
(July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Costa Rica became the sixth Latin American country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred, drawing praise from major Jewish organizations. 

“We are grateful that Costa Rica has joined the growing number of nations that view the IHRA definition as an essential guidepost to recognize antisemitism in its various forms so it can be properly addressed,” stated Dina Siegel Vann, director of the American Jewish Committee’s Latin American affairs institute.

“We urge all nations to take this important step to protect their Jewish communities and uphold their Democratic values,” Siegel said.

The World Jewish Congress lauded the Costa Rican government “for taking meaningful action against antisemitism.”

Gilbert Meltzer, president of the Costa Rican Jewish Community, stated that “we thank Costa Rica for joining the group of countries in the international community that support morality and combat discrimination.”

Gilbert Meltzer, president of the Costa Rican Jewish Community, stated that “the increase of hate speech and attacks on Jews all over the world, especially after Oct. 7, demands ethical decisions and firm actions as this one.”

“We thank Costa Rica for joining the group of countries in the international community that support morality and combat discrimination,” he said.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics