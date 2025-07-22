DC-area Jewish Federation to allocate $460k for ‘urgent security needs’

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington announced last week that it will distribute $462,750 to 50 local Jewish organizations for security enhancements.

The funds will support “urgent, short-term security needs” such as hiring additional security personnel and upgrading security infrastructure following the spike in antisemitic incidents in and around Washington, D.C. and the country, according to a statement from the federation.

“This is not just about numbers; it’s about peace of mind,” said Joel Frankel, the organization’s senior director of strategic planning and allocations. “We understand the anxiety surrounding security costs at this moment.

“Our goal is to ease some of that burden and help organizations focus on what they do best—serving our community,” he said.

The federation stated that some organizations are reducing program offerings or requesting higher fees from members—sometimes up to $180 per household—to offset the costs of filling critical security infrastructure gaps such as installing emergency communication systems, security cameras and impact-resistant windows.