More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel to export jet fuel to Germany

There is surplus production that can be sent to the Federal Republic.

May. 7, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Lufthansa Airbus A350 during takeoff at Munich International Airport, February 2019. Credit: Juke Schweizer via Wikimedia Commons.
A Lufthansa Airbus A350 during takeoff at Munich International Airport, February 2019. Photo by Juke Schweizer via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 7, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff )

Due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, Israel will transfer jet fuel to Germany.

The move was agreed upon by the minister of energy and infrastructure, Eli Cohen, and the minister of foreign affairs, Gideon Sa’ar, following a request from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The request from Berlin for assistance in jet fuel and natural gas was received in recent days by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Cohen instructed the professional bodies to make an effort to respond positively. After an inspection by the fuel manager at the ministry, it was found that there is a surplus production that can be exported. Export options will be examined subject to the continuation of the current security situation.

Europe Business and Economy
TPS-IL Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Wizz Air
Israel News
Israel freezes talks on Wizz Air Tel Aviv hub after airline delays return
The Hungarian low-cost carrier was in talks to open a Ben-Gurion base this year.
May. 7, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Yoav Kisch
Israel News
Israeli education minister threatens to pull universities’ funding over political activism
“They are welcome to resign from their positions and run in elections,” said Yoav Kisch.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Shuli Or (left) of Kibbutz Adamit visits Zivit Malka at her new second-hand clothing store in Moshav Shtula on April 30, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
Feature
Between paradise and sirens on Israel’s northern border
Many residents have returned home to rebuild their lives since the rockets attacks began in 2023.
May. 7, 2026
Shalhevet Eyal/TPS-IL
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar meets German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner in Berlin, May 6, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israeli FM meets Bundestag president in Berlin
The two discussed bilateral ties, regional developments and “the importance of combating antisemitism,” according to Gideon Sa’ar.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept incoming rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel during the war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 24, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF extends alert times for 49 northern Israeli communities
“The Command continues to deepen, learn, and test solutions that will strengthen the protection of human life,” an IDF commander said.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Christmas Tree in Bethlehem
Israel News
WATCH: Palestinian terrorists use Christians as human shields in Judea
The IDF “avoided entering the church to protect civilians and respect the sanctity of the holy site,” the Foreign Ministry said.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why the UAE left OPEC
May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The woman who made Iran’s bomb possible
Mitchell Bard
Column
Asymmetric warfare and the ayatollahs
Ruthie Blum