Israel to export jet fuel to Germany

Due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, Israel will transfer jet fuel to Germany.

The move was agreed upon by the minister of energy and infrastructure, Eli Cohen, and the minister of foreign affairs, Gideon Sa’ar, following a request from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The request from Berlin for assistance in jet fuel and natural gas was received in recent days by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Cohen instructed the professional bodies to make an effort to respond positively. After an inspection by the fuel manager at the ministry, it was found that there is a surplus production that can be exported. Export options will be examined subject to the continuation of the current security situation.