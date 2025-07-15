Israel’s strategic affairs minister: Hamas must fall for Gaza war to end

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

American columnist, writer and political adviser Dan Senor interviewed Israel’s strategic affairs minister in Jerusalem on Sunday for his “Call Me Back” podcast. Part one aired online on Monday, with the second part set to be published on Tuesday.

In a candid discussion, Dermer addressed Israel’s geopolitical realities following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023; subsequent regional developments; the confrontation with Iran; and the evolving security doctrine.

“Right now, what we’re trying to do is get to a ceasefire. We have a team in Doha as we’re speaking. I hope that we can move this forward and achieve a temporary ceasefire, which can hopefully lead to a permanent one if we can secure the minimum conditions necessary to end the war—namely, that Hamas cannot remain in power,” he said.

The minister argued that removing Hamas from Gaza is the absolute baseline required for victory in the conflict. “The minimal requirement is that the force responsible for the Oct. 7 attack is no more. They have lost control of Gaza due to their decision to act,” Dermer asserted.

Watch Part 1: