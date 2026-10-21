More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Made in Israel: Startup Nation’s cyber sector draws billions as AI reshapes security

Israeli cybersecurity firms raised about $4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026 as investors back companies protecting data and controlling what AI systems can access.

James Spiro
Intel Israel at the MATAM high-tech and business park in Haifa. Credit: Intel.com.
Intel Israel’s offices at the MATAM high-tech and business park in Haifa. Credit: Courtesy of Intel.
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli cybersecurity companies raised roughly $4.3 billion through the first three quarters of 2026, according to preliminary data from IVC-LeumiTech.

The figure represents roughly 39% of all Israeli tech funding, which totaled $11 billion over the period, up 50% from a year earlier. Not only is the slice of the pie sizable, but companies and investors are noting that money is increasingly flowing to address one industry pain point: securing artificial intelligence.

As capital continues to flow, Israel’s role in providing solutions for the next stage of AI is becoming clear. Pinpoint Search Group, which helps with industry recruitment and tracks funding rounds, counted $12.7 billion globally in cybersecurity capital for the first three quarters of the year. The datasets are not directly comparable, but IVC’s figure suggests Israel accounts for a substantial share—roughly a third by simple division.

The reason may lie in new kinds of risk emerging as enterprises embrace the technology.

Israeli solutions for global challenges

Consider a company that lets an AI assistant read customer records to answer billing questions. The same access could expose those records or trigger actions no one approved if the assistant is manipulated or corrupted.

Security companies can use AI to defend networks, or they can secure AI systems themselves. Several major funding rounds have backed companies expanding protection for the latter and the data they access.

Ofer Schreiber, senior partner and head of the Israel office at YL Ventures, which specializes in cybersecurity investment, told JNS in written responses that the shift is visible in his firm’s pipeline.

“Our data shows that security for AI is the largest category of new cyber companies this year by a clear margin,” he said.

Cyera, a data security company, illustrates that investment thesis. It argues that enterprise security was built for people and applications, not for autonomous software that uses identities, calls tools and acts at machine speed. In September, it announced a $400 million extension of its Evolution Equity-led Series G from the growth equity unit of Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Cyera says its Agent Guardian product already tracks AI agents’ tool calls, database queries and actions. Its $1 billion acquisition of fellow Israeli company Oasis Security, announced in July and completed in September, aims to unify identity and data security and build “the trust infrastructure for AI.”

Another example is Zenity, which intends to “secure the era of 1 billion AI agents.” It announced a $125 million Series C in August and describes its approach as governing what an agent is permitted to do before it acts. Together, these megarounds signal where investor confidence is headed and the role Israel could play in enterprise AI as companies seek to integrate the technology safely into their workflows.

Cyera had not provided answers to JNS’s questions by publication. Zenity did not respond to requests for comment.

Why Israel?

The talent pipeline in Israel from soldier to founder is well documented. Many Israeli founders start with years of hands-on cybersecurity experience in the IDF, in both defensive and offensive operations, and then move into security companies that previous generations of Israeli founders built and scaled.

“From an investor’s perspective, that means teams who understand both the attacker and the enterprise buyer from the start,” Schreiber said. “The concentration of that talent and accumulated experience in building category-leading security companies in one small country is very hard to match anywhere else in the world.”

The results back him up. This year has seen the completion of historic acquisitions of larger companies, not just the funding of new ones. In the first three quarters of 2026, Google completed its $32 billion acquisition of Wiz, and Palo Alto Networks completed its $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk in February. Both deals were announced in 2025.

This month, Proofpoint agreed to acquire Varonis, an Israeli-founded data security company, for about $6.3 billion, while CrowdStrike is in advanced talks to buy Orion Security for about $500 million, in what would be its seventh acquisition from Israel. Together, they suggest that the remainder of the year could see activity similar to that recorded in the first three quarters.

Younger companies are raising funds and being acquired as well. Rein Security announced a $25 million Series A in October, and Pluto Security emerged from stealth with $42 million in total funding. Activity at earlier stages shows that vendors globally can look to Israeli solutions, however mature, as new categories take shape.

First-time founders and the early-stage bar

There has also been a notable change in the founders themselves. Whereas Israeli founders in the past were known primarily for their technological depth, today’s founders are increasingly general company builders and more business-oriented.

“This evolution is very attractive for global VCs, which are aiming to partner with the most ambitious founders in each category, who have the potential to build significant companies,” Schreiber said.

While investors still back newcomers, the standards are changing, with investors increasingly expecting paying customers or a product proven in real enterprise environments far earlier, he said. This means the first 18 months are more critical for this generation of cyber founders than in previous eras.

JNS reported in March that valuations for the most competitive pre-seed startups were up 17% to $13.5 million, but IVC subsequently reported that pre-seed through Series A funding across Israeli tech fell in the second quarter, with mid- and late-stage rounds capturing 83% of capital. That figure covers all Israeli tech, not only cybersecurity.

The booming numbers coming out of Israel’s cybersecurity sector may therefore disguise a different, more delicate race for capital among younger companies facing higher barriers, with the majority of capital going toward mature companies that scale independently or pursue an acquisition.

Does the value stay in Israel?

Large technology transactions do not necessarily preserve employment at the companies involved. CrowdStrike’s agreement to acquire XM Cyber’s intellectual property, announced in July, excluded its revenue and customers. Calcalist reported that only 50 of about 300 Israeli employees remained at the company.

Schreiber called the deal unusual: Germany’s Schwarz Group bought XM Cyber in 2021, and CrowdStrike is now acquiring only the intellectual property from Schwarz. He said he does not see it as reflecting how CrowdStrike, which has bought six Israeli companies, values R&D in Israel, and argued that each exit can give birth to the next wave of founders.

“Every acquisition in Israeli cybersecurity feeds the next generation of companies,” he said.

For those watching Israel’s cyber activity from the outside, perhaps the best test of its health is its independence.

“The indicator I’d watch most closely is our ability to grow real category leaders in Israel,” Schreiber said. “Companies that grow into independent leaders anchor an ecosystem for decades, through the talent they develop and the founders who come out of them.”

Funding totals have dominated headlines throughout 2026 and demonstrate investor confidence in Startup Nation, particularly its cyber sector. The next challenge will be whether Israel can turn a couple of record-breaking quarters into companies that lead their markets for years to come.

James Spiro
James Spiro James Spiro
James Spiro is a tech journalist and founder of The Spiro Circle, a publication and podcast that explores culture, identity and technology.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Maryland man faces up to three years after pleading guilty to defacing Jewish cemetery with antisemitic imagery
George Horn had a journal with references to Naziism and white supremacy and a translated copy of “Mein Kampf” on his phone, according to investigators.
October 20, 2026 07:03 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli banks Discount Bank HaPoalim Bank Leumi
Israel News
Israeli lender hopes to open nonprofit bank, ‘do good and do well at same time’
Eldan Kaye of Ogen told JNS that the nonprofit hopes to use “capital in a way that looks at people’s needs and their potential, as opposed to what traditionally may have been deemed risky and unprofitable.”
October 20, 2026 05:35 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rubio Oct. 7
U.S. News
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
The U.S. secretary of state listed conflicts across the Middle East, which he maintained are instigated directly by Tehran or its proxies.
Oct. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks at the inaugural Judea Conference, in the ancient Susya synagogue, Oct. 18, 2026. Credit: Josh Hasten
Israel News
Huckabee highlights Jewish connection to the land during Susya visit
At the inaugural Judea Conference, the ambassador pointed to the region’s biblical roots and unveiled an ancient stone from Susya’s synagogue.
Oct. 19, 2026
Josh Hasten
Breaking News
17:41
Board of Deputies praises UK Liberal Democrats for distancing itself from Green Party
17:10
Judge orders detention of teen accused of plotting Mall of America attack
15:51
Elbit acquires Canadian underwater robotics company
15:42
Jewish man drops suit about LA synagogue protest
14:02
Israeli president invites Hungarian prime minister to visit Israel
12:58
Israel joins intergovernmental Pacific Islands Forum
12:47
Israel kills Hamas terrorist who was part of Oct. 7 kidnapping of Shani Louk
11:55
Baltimore, said earlier in the year to have reduced murders in historic manner, back on 2025 homicide pace, per city data
11:40
Milken foundation surprises two more LA teachers with award
11:35
Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brad Lander for Congress
11:27
Colorado governor attends event about fighting Jew-hatred
09:23
Amherst, Mass., human rights panel to offer ‘weaponization of antisemitism update’ at official meeting
08:33
Israel Police seize hashish, 1,000 Captagon pills in northern raid
08:22
Herzog, Hungarian President Baka pledge to keep fighting antisemitism
08:07
Israel, Samoa discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture, education
07:44
Israel Police honors 1,696 fallen personnel at annual memorial ceremony
07:37
Israel slams Hamas over Gaza teacher’s allegations of threats for opposing antisemitism
07:17
Ben-Gvir slams France over unrest, Palestinian state recognition
07:14
Undercover Israeli forces arrest wanted terrorism suspect near Jenin
07:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar hosts 250 tech leaders from all 50 US states
06:57
Israel Police investigate reported assault on Jewish shepherd in Binyamin
06:53
Trump: Iran killed at least 75,000 protesters in eight months
06:50
Netanyahu: Israel will not ‘capitulate’ to Turkish-led axis
06:46
FM Sa’ar meets Huckabee amid growing Mideast tensions
06:44
Narratives blaming Jews for French riots sweep X, report finds
06:33
Israel protests Japan’s official reception of senior Fatah official
06:13
Netanyahu blames Qatar, Russians for anti-Israel bot campaigns
05:59
IDF dismantles more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon
05:52
IDF launches military exercise in Judea and Samaria
05:32
Mahmoud Khalil asks Supreme Court to let federal courts hear his case
05:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar briefs Poland on probe into alleged attack on diplomats
04:51
Vance ‘not getting involved in the Israeli elections’ after Trump endorses Netanyahu
04:48
IDF strikes two suspects attempting to sabotage infrastructure in southern Gaza
04:31
Trump at Kansas rally: Democrats want to raise Palestinian flag here
04:11
21 arrested in multimillion-shekel fraud probe involving IDF operations in Gaza
03:50
IDF accuses Lebanese Army of failing to act on Hezbollah weapons site
03:30
Netanyahu on new security doctrine: ‘Friends can become foes overnight’
03:10
IDF to establish space division as Katz touts ‘blue-and-white Star Wars’
02:49
Macron urged ceasefire on Oct. 7, says Netanyahu
02:29
Nevada senator condemns pro-Hitler sign displayed near Jewish institutions
02:09
Gaza: IDF strikes three Hamas weapons sites
01:48
Samaria: IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Evyatar
01:28
Blue and White Party’s Benny Gantz quits Knesset race
01:08
Two suspects planning terror attack arrested in central Israel
00:22
Trump calls Netanyahu ‘warrior,’ predicts ‘tremendous’ Likud victory
23:06
MK Ohad Tal tours Judea with former US ambassador Friedman, urges sovereignty
18:31
Florida man indicted for threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews, because Hitler ‘was correct’
17:25
CAIR urges Greenwich schools not to use Jewish camp displaying Israeli flags, hostage ribbons
16:41
Trump cites ‘fake polls,’ says feels ‘good’ about midterms
16:38
‘Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,’ Trump says
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah rebuilding capabilities as elections approach
October 20, 2026 05:49 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mike Evans
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Mike Evans
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Amit Segal