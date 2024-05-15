JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskSchools & Higher Education

Foxx: UCLA leaders allowed ‘pervasive hostile environment for students’

The House Education Committee chair told JNS that the university “must answer for its failure to protect Jewish students on its campus.”

David Swindle
A corridor outside a library at the University of California, Los Angeles. Credit: thshao/Shutterstock.
A corridor outside a library at the University of California, Los Angeles. Credit: thshao/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

Congress has begun an investigation into the response by administrators at the University of California, Los Angeles to anti-Israel tent encampment protests this spring that at times have turned violent.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chairwoman of the House’s Education and the Workforce Committee, sent a letter on May 15 to University of California leadership, including board of regents chair Richard Leib; system president Michael Drake; and UCLA chancellor Gene Block, requiring the delivery of pertinent documents by May 21.

“I am horrified by UCLA’s negligent and incomprehensible reaction to antisemitic violence and exclusion on its campus,” Foxx wrote. “UCLA’s leaders have allowed their campus to become a severe and pervasive hostile environment for Jewish students, standing by as students, faculty and affiliates were assaulted and harassed.”

Foxx told JNS that “UCLA must answer for its failure to protect Jewish students on its campus.”

She told the academic leaders that “for days, the unlawful encampment’s checkpoints illegally denied students access to campus buildings. Jewish students were attacked, harassed and intimidated for walking on their own campus, and all UCLA students were denied a safe and uninterrupted learning environment.”

Calling the tent protests “only the most recent display of a pervasive environment of antisemitism that has long been an issue at UCLA,” Foxx cited 2015 and 2018 studies that showed as much as one-third of Jewish students targeted both for their religious identity and actions undertaken by Israel.

The end of Foxx’s 10-page letter laid out the documents and media demanded by the committee, including all communications among UCLA administrators since April 24 relating to the encampment; disciplinary documents regarding antisemitic incidents since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7; and video recordings from the various protests.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates