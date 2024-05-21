Foxx warns ‘spineless college leaders’ of ‘healthy dose of reality’ at hearings

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

Three more university leaders will face questions from congressional representatives regarding antisemitic rhetoric and intimidation on their U.S. campuses since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, promulgated by anti-Israel protesters.

Members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce will conduct a hearing titled “Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos” on Thursday, when they will demand explanations from Northwestern University president Michael Schill; Rutgers University president Jonathan Holloway; and Gene Block, the chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles.



“The committee has a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), the education committee’s chairperson.

Calling for thorough investigations “while buildings are being defaced, campus greens are being captured or graduations are being ruined,” Foxx said that “college is not a park for playacting juveniles or a battleground for radical activists. Everyone affiliated with these universities will receive a healthy dose of reality: Actions have consequences.”

