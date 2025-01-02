Gaza rocket intercepted after triggering sirens in southern Israel

( Jan. 2, 2025 / JNS)

After air-raid sirens were activated in Holit at 11:57 a.m., the Israeli Air Force intercepted a projectile fired from the southern Gaza Strip, the military said.

Holit is a kibbutz located in the Hevel Shalom region of southwestern Israel. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Eshkol Regional Council.

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israel just as the clock struck midnight on Tuesday night, marking the new year.

Israeli air defenses intercepted one of the rockets, with the other hitting an open field, the Israel Defense Forces said. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused no injuries or damage.

On Monday evening, terrorists in Gaza fired three rockets at southern Israel. One rocket, which triggered sirens in the border kibbutz of Kissufim, struck an open area, the military said.

Just over two hours later, the IAF intercepted two rockets launched from the northern Strip.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in the attacks.

On Sunday, Palestinian terrorists in northern Gaza fired five rockets at Israeli communities in the “Gaza Envelope,” the area near the coastal enclave.

Two rockets were intercepted, according to the IDF, with the others apparently striking open areas.

A day earlier, the IAF downed two rockets fired by terrorists in northern Gaza towards Jerusalem. The attacks triggered air-raid sirens in the capital, the Western Negev and the Judean Foothills (the Shfela).

The IDF’s year-plus-long offensive against Hamas has greatly curbed rocket fire from the Strip, although Palestinian terrorists still intermittently target the Jewish state.