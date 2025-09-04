Georgia congressman files resolution censuring Tlaib’s ‘vile, blatant antisemitism’

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced a resolution on Wednesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for her remarks at the People’s Conference for Palestine last weekend in Detroit.

Carter’s resolution calls the event “one of the most radical and antisemitic conferences in America.”

At the event, Tlaib denounced both Democrats and Republicans for supporting Israel. “Outside of the decaying halls of the empire in Washington, D.C., we are winning,” she said. She added that her colleagues “are scared” of anti-Israel protesters.

“They send me videos and messages of people protesting in front of their district offices, people showing up at their town halls,” Tlaib said.

The congresswoman has “repeatedly displayed conduct entirely unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives by calling for the destruction of the State of Israel and by dangerously promoting terrorism and extremism, while Israeli and American hostages remain in terrorist captivity,” Carter’s resolution states.

Carter, who is running for the seat of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), also decried other speakers at the Detroit event, including Aisha Nizar, of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact,” Nizar said. “We need to be surgical. We need to be strategic. And we need to be bold in our actions. Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in.”

“Tlaib’s vile, blatant antisemitism is a scourge on this Congress, and she must be held accountable,” Carter stated. “Her conduct is beneath that of a civilized person, let alone a member of Congress.”