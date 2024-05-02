JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskSchools & Higher Education

Heads of Yale, UCLA, U of M called to testify before House Ed Committee

“The inmates are truly running the asylum,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx.

Office door sign of Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) Credit: DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock.
Office door sign of Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) Credit: DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

The administrators of three more universities have been asked to appear before congressional representatives to answer for the antisemitism manifesting at their institutions.

On Tuesday, the Committee on Education and the Workforce announced a hearing for May 23, titled “Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos.”

It named as invitees Peter Salovey, the president of Yale University; Santa Ono, the president of the University of Michigan; and Gene Block, the chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“The committee has a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students,” said the chair of the committee, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.). “No stone must go unturned while buildings are being defaced, campus greens are being captured or graduations are being ruined.”

On Monday, UCLA canceled classes following clashes between pro-Hamas and pro-Israel student activists. On April 22, Yale University police arrested 47 anti-Israel protesters. On March 26, the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to Ono following two antisemitic incidents at the school, which also has an anti-Israel encampment.

In a statement on Monday commenting on the ongoing, escalating campus protests, Foxx warned that administrators capitulating to student activists “contributes to the degradation of our civil society.”

She added that “the inmates are truly running the asylum.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates