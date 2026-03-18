More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Leonard Grunstein

Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney, banker and co-author of Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He is the founder and chairman of Project Ezrah, a nonprofit that supports those facing unemployment with job-search assistance and counseling. A descendant of Polish Holocaust survivors, he helped fund an archive on Jewish life in Poland through the YIVO Institute.

Iran Rally
Opinion
Defeating the Islamic Republic’s wars of aggression
Now is not the time to hesitate.
Mar. 6, 2026
Leonard Grunstein
Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades
Opinion
Compel the Taylor Force Act and crack down on its offenders
Feb. 19, 2026
Leonard Grunstein
Mike Huckabee
Opinion
Huckabee and Hagee stand by Christian Zionism
Jan. 24, 2026
Leonard Grunstein
Trump Netanyahu
Opinion
The confluence of VIPs
The resolve by two extremely capable powers, coupled with the willingness to act backed by military capability and prowess, is being amply demonstrated.
Jan. 2, 2026
Leonard Grunstein
Hamas
Opinion
Don’t just brand-disband foreign terrorist operations
The reality of how such entities and their agents function speaks to the need for more than just the formal listing of the name of an organization like the Muslim Brotherhood.
Dec. 4, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
UNSC
Opinion
Resolution 2803: A restatement of international law
It is noteworthy not only because of what it says but because of what it doesn’t say.
Nov. 20, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
French consulate Jerusalem
Opinion
An outright unlawful misuse of Jerusalem embassy privileges
Do France or the United Kingdom have consulates in China-occupied Tibet serving Tibetans? Do they have consulates in Turkey serving only the Kurds?
Oct. 12, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
San Remo Conference
Opinion
Unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state violates UN charter
The San Remo resolution delineated the area between the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea as the Jewish homeland, reconfirmed by later treaties.
Sep. 9, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
Zohran Mamdani supporters
Opinion
Avert a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party
The solution to stopping anti-Israel candidates does not lie in shouting at politicians or ignoring the danger. It lies in the ballot box.
Aug. 25, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
Zohran Mamdani supporters
Opinion
The fusion solution
Less than a third of New York City’s registered Democrats voted in the mayoral primary on June 24.
Jun. 27, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
Congress Capitol Hill Washington DC
Opinion
No ‘HELP’ needed
Contrary to the assertions by some, including members of the Senate, Title VI’s use of the IHRA definition doesn’t violate the First Amendment.
May. 22, 2025
Leonard Grunstein
Load More