‘Here, here, they’re here’: Dramatic footage of IDF hostage rescue

( June 11, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Police on Monday night released dramatic footage of Saturday’s dramatic Israeli rescue operation in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were rescued during a daring daytime mission in the heart of a crowded residential neighborhood. All four Israelis were kidnapped by Hamas from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7.

Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, of the Border Police’s “Yamam” National Counter-Terrorism Unit was mortally wounded during the operation.

תיעוד ממצלמות הקסדה – לוחמי הימ״מ ולוחמי היחידה המבצעית של השב"כ מחלצים את החטופים תחת אש כבדה וחיסול מחבלים pic.twitter.com/BNgAHOzOJD — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) June 10, 2024

The video shows Yamam officers storming the home of Abdullah al-Jamal, who was holding the three Israeli men hostage. Argamani was being held at a separate location.

“Hebrew, Hebrew, where is everyone?” an Israeli officer can be heard shouting.

“Here, here, they’re here,” another officer responds.

“Everything’s OK. We’ve come to rescue you, be calm,” the officer says after identifying the captives. He then fist-bumps Meir Jan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hailed the successful mission.

“The entire nation salutes the brave fighters who risked their lives today to save lives. Once again, you have proven that Israel does not surrender to terrorism and acts with creativity and courage that knows no bounds to bring home the hostages,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with rescued hostages at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, June 8, 2024. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.

The four hostages were in a “state of severe malnutrition” due to their eight months in captivity, according to a doctor who treated them upon their return to Israel.

“They have been physically and mentally abused for a long time. They are all in a state of severe malnutrition, although it does not appear that way to them,” Dr. Itay Pessach, director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, told Channel 12 on Monday.

The previous night, the station aired details about the captives’ experiences recounted by family members who were with them at the hospital.

“During the entire period of captivity I was together with Andrey and Shlomi in the same room,” said Meir Jan, according to the Israeli news outlet. “Sometimes the terrorists abused us, but we remained strong and supported each other very much. We are very united.”