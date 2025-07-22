Herzog hosts family of Hamas hostage Alon Ohel

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday called for the immediate release of the 50 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Jerusalem with the parents of captive Alon Ohel, attended by a delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Kobi and Idit Ohel—the parents of 22-year-old hostage Alon—and his younger sister, Inbar, also attended the meeting. Alon was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, and has been held in captivity in Gaza for 655 days.

“This is the most important issue on Israel’s agenda, undoubtedly. These moments are extremely sensitive,” said Herzog, who noted that an Israeli negotiating team is currently holding talks in Qatar.

“We see a major effort from all partners concerned. I want to thank President Donald Trump for giving this strong support. I expect the mediators— Qatar, Egypt, and the United States—to be as forceful as possible. Hamas continues to miss the opportunity,” added Herzog.

“All of us must scream out loud and demand a deal as soon as possible. Israel has gone very far. It’s time for Hamas to go as far as possible so that we see our sons and daughters—all 50 of them—back home.”

Idit Ohel spoke emotionally about her son’s condition and the pain endured by all hostage families: “He is blind in one eye, with the other also damaged. He has shrapnel all over his body. He is malnourished, starved, and chained by the legs. We don’t know much, but we know he’s alive—and we know this because of returning hostages.”

“Please continue hoping and praying for us, for all the hostages to return,” Idit continued. “We cannot move on. All of Israel feels like we have been taken hostage—not just the families, not just the hostages—the entire Israeli community.”

Herzog concluded with an urgent appeal, emphasizing that resolving the hostage crisis could be the turning point for both improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and shaping the region’s future.