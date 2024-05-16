Hezbollah suicide drone hits Israeli spy balloon

(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

A Hezbollah drone hit the Israeli military’s “Tal Shamayim” (“Sky Dew”) reconnaissance balloon in the Lower Galilee on Wednesday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli Air Force was working to repair the aircraft, which is used to detect aerial threats from Lebanon. The military was still attempting to determine whether the balloon’s sensors were also damaged.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack, which comprised two drones, one of which was downed by Israeli air defenses.

The IDF has confirmed that a Hezbollah's drone targeted the location of Israel's new observation balloon, known as the Tal Shamim system.



Confirming Hezbollah's claim of responsibility from yesterday, the IDF reports that the site, which houses an advanced radar as… pic.twitter.com/AzIJDMwDiL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 16, 2024

In response, the IAF carried out strikes overnight in the Baalbek area of northeastern Lebanon, which targeted a Hezbollah manufacturing plant for guided munitions and drones.

It was the third attempt by the Iranian terror proxy to target the sensitive military site. During the first attempt, the drones were not intercepted and fell near Furia. In the second try, the drones crashed near Yavniel.

The Tal Shamayim system was activated after Hezbollah’s attack on the air control unit at Mount Meron that left it partially disabled in January.

Hezbollah fired a 60-rocket barrage at the Upper Galilee earlier on Wednesday, mostly targeting the Mount Meron base. The terror group said that both attacks on Wednesday were in retaliation for an IAF strike that killed a senior field commander in Southern Lebanon overnight Tuesday.

Sirens continued to sound in northern Israel, including the Meron area, for incoming rockets, missiles and drones from Lebanon during the morning hours of Thursday.