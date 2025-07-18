House passes defense appropriations bill with millions for Israel

( July 18, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its $832 billion defense appropriations bill with hundreds of millions of dollars for Israeli missile defense, largely along party lines, on Friday, with 216 Republicans and five Democrats voting for it, and 206 Democrats and three Republicans voting against it.

The annual Department of Defense spending bill includes $500 million for “Israeli cooperative programs,” which is divided between Israel’s various tiers of missile defense, including Iron Dome for intercepting short-range rocket and mortar attacks and Arrow for ballistic missiles.

AIPAC stated that joint U.S. and Israeli missile-defense cooperation “saves countless lives and enhances U.S. capabilities,” and Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome were “essential” for Israel to defend itself against the Iranian regime.

“Israel is on the front lines of the fight against common enemies,” AIPAC stated. “This vote sends a strong message that America stands with our ally and rejects extremist efforts to undermine our strategic interests in the region.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) stated that his bipartisan amendment “to boost cooperation between the United States and our key ally, Israel, in developing technology to counter ‘killer drones’” passed as part of the bill.

“Last month, Israel faced more than 1,000 killer drones launched by Iran—the same drones that have been launched at American troops in the region,” the Jewish congressman said. “Iran is the parent company of terror, and Iranian-backed terror groups continue to target innocent American and Israeli civilians, which is why we must take concrete action to counter their deadly drone capabilities.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a slew of amendments on Thursday to strip out funding for foreign militaries, including Israel and Jordan and to bar any funds from being sent to Ukraine.

“Tonight all of my amendments to cut $1.6 billion of foreign aid out of our defense budget failed, because both Republicans and Democrats refuse to stop sending your hard-earned tax dollars to foreign countries,” Greene wrote.

“We are $37 trillion in debt and Congress will never ever fix it, because they will never ever stop the insane out-of-control spending that drives inflation up and makes your life unaffordable,” she said.

Just five other members of Congress voted to remove the Israel funding: Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Al Green (D-Texas), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Pro-Israel groups welcomed the defeat of Greene’s amendment about Israel on Friday.

Boris Zilberman, senior director of Christians United for Israel Action Fund, stated that Greene’s “effort is nothing more than attention-seeking behavior from a fringe bigot, whose hatred for Israel and the Jewish people trumps all else.”

“She is certainly not representing her Christian Zionist constituents, President Trump or the American people by these desperate acts,” Zilberman said. “The bottom line is that Rep. Greene’s efforts, like so much of her congressional career, have failed fantastically.”

AIPAC called the amendment “reckless” and said that the 422-6 vote to defeat the measure “sends a clear bipartisan message about America’s support for our democratic ally.”

The 2026 fiscal year defense bill keeps the Pentagon budget flat with what lawmakers appropriated in 2025.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has yet to release its version of the annual defense spending bill. When passed, the Senate version will have to be reconciled with the House legislation before final passage and then the president’s signature.