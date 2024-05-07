House subcommittee chair: Hamas ‘solely responsible for what is happening in Rafah’

(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

Hamas, and not the Jewish state, is responsible for bringing Israel’s attack on Rafah on the people of Gaza, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) stated on Monday.

“Hamas is solely responsible for what is happening in Rafah today,” stated the chair of the Subcommittee on the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs—part of the House Committee on Appropriations.

“It is Israel’s absolute right and duty to protect itself and its citizens from terrorist organizations and take out and destroy the evil that is Hamas once and for all,” Díaz-Balart said.

It is “vitally important” that Washington stand “unequivocally” with Israel “as it confronts existential challenges from dangerous anti-American regimes and state sponsors of terrorism like Iran,” the Florida congressman said.

“We must stand by our ally, Israel, to stop the scourge of Hamas, which has now plagued our higher education institutions, NGOs and even the halls of Congress,” he added.