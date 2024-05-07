JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

House subcommittee chair: Hamas ‘solely responsible for what is happening in Rafah’

"It is Israel's absolute right and duty to protect itself and its citizens from terrorist organizations and take out and destroy the evil that is Hamas once and for all," Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) said.

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) speaks at a Latinos for Trump Event with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence on Jan. 16, 2020. Credit: YES Market Media/Shutterstock.
Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) speaks at a Latinos for Trump Event with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence on Jan. 16, 2020. Credit: YES Market Media/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

Hamas, and not the Jewish state, is responsible for bringing Israel’s attack on Rafah on the people of Gaza, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) stated on Monday.

“Hamas is solely responsible for what is happening in Rafah today,” stated the chair of the Subcommittee on the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs—part of the House Committee on Appropriations.

“It is Israel’s absolute right and duty to protect itself and its citizens from terrorist organizations and take out and destroy the evil that is Hamas once and for all,” Díaz-Balart said.

It is “vitally important” that Washington stand “unequivocally” with Israel “as it confronts existential challenges from dangerous anti-American regimes and state sponsors of terrorism like Iran,” the Florida congressman said.

“We must stand by our ally, Israel, to stop the scourge of Hamas, which has now plagued our higher education institutions, NGOs and even the halls of Congress,” he added.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates