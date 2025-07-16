IDF chief shuffles seven General Staff positions

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday night announced a series of new appointments and promotions in the General Staff, the IDF’s top body.

The appointments made by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir have already received the approval of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, and the officers are expected to enter their roles in the coming months.

Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, who has led IDF Home Front Command since 2022, will be replacing Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin as chief of the military’s Northern Command, which is responsible for the Lebanese and Syrian fronts.

The incoming Home Front Command chief was named as Brig. Gen. Shai Klepper, who will be promoted to the rank of major general upon entering his new role, according to the IDF announcement.

Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the Jewish state’s defense attaché to the United States since 2021 and a former IDF spokesperson, will lead the Planning and Force Design Directorate (J8), replacing Navy Rear Adm. Eyal Harel.

Judea and Samaria Division commander Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf is set to be promoted to the rank of major general ahead of entering the role of the commander of the military’s 479th Northern Corps, which primarily functions during wartime and reports to Northern Command.

IDF Brig. Gen. Dan Noyman will be appointed as the commander of the Military Colleges after his promotion to major general, the military said.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Rami Abudraham, the current chief of staff of the IDF Ground Forces, will assume command of the Technological and Logistics Directorate. Abudraham will also be promoted in rank.

Finally, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, who has commanded the 98th Division, was appointed as the incoming chief of the IDF’s Depth Corps, which is reportedly expected to undergo an overhaul in the coming months.

According to a report by Israel’s Army Radio on Wednesday, Zamir had considered closing down the Depth Corps—a multidisciplinary unit responsible for operations beyond the country’s borders—but eventually decided on redefining its mission instead.

Goldfuss will be responsible for threats emanating from the “second circle”—those far beyond Israel’s borders—including the Houthis in Yemen, Iraqi militias and raids deep inside Syrian territory, it said.

The Israeli government confirmed Zamir as the 24th chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces on Feb. 17. After taking office on March 5, Zamir appointed new Southern Command and Operations Directorate heads.

Zamir still has to decide on the next chiefs of the Israeli Air Force, Israeli Navy and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, as well as the incoming military attaché to the United States.