IDF kills two terrorists in northern Samaria

( Nov. 25, 2024 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the town of Ya’bad, 12 miles west of Jenin in northern Samaria, on Sunday night, the Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency reported.

Confrontations erupted after Israeli troops entered the town from the east. Mohammad Rabi Jamal Hamarsheh, 16, and Ahmad Mahmoud Zaid, 20, were shot and killed, WAFA reported. The PA Health Ministry claimed Hamarsheh was 13 years old.

Troops from the Kfir Infantry Brigade’s Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion spotted the terrorists carrying explosives, were attacked, and shot them, Ynet reported. The incident is being investigated by the IDF, according to the report.

Over the weekend, officers from the Israel Police’s Northern District seized a shipment of more than 20,000 bullets intended for “terrorist elements in Judea and Samaria,” the police announced on Sunday.

Two residents of Ma’ale Iron, a local council that consists of five Arab Israeli villages near Megiddo, were arrested.

The suspects, aged 22 and 35, were pulled over by officers on Friday in the area of the Megiddo Junction, located a mere minutes’ drive away from the Samaria security barrier.

Both men were detained for questioning by security services.

The Israel Police said, “This massive seizure, worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, is another success of the Northern District in locating the sources of illegal arms and eliminating smuggling routes.”