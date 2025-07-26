IDF thwarts terror stabbing near Hebron

( July 26, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday afternoon thwarted a Palestinian stabbing attack near the community of Shim’a, located south of Hebron in Judea.

A soldier stationed at the scene opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

In a separate incident on Friday, a security guard shot and neutralized a Palestinian terrorist armed with a knife who charged toward the entrance of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

A day earlier, eight IDF soldiers were wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Beit Lid/Hasharon Junction in central Israel. The assailant struck troops waiting at a bus stop on Route 57 at the entrance to Kfar Yona, located between Netanya and Tulkarem in Samaria.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leading Israeli security forces to shut down several Judea and Samaria crossings.

The Israel Police on Thursday night called on the public to help locate Arkan Khaled, 27, from the Arab Israeli city of Tayibe, “who is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.”