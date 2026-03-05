Israel Democracy Institute
Most Israelis are concerned about traveling abroad with many changing destinations or canceling trips entirely, a survey finds.
Some 9% of Israeli businesses using AI said that it had led to cuts in employment.
Twio-thirds of respondents said they were not “optimistic” about a deal for retrieving the hostages from Gaza.
A minority (38%) expressed support for ceasefire negotiations with Beirut.
Only 11% of those surveyed think a Harris White House would be better.
Some 63.7% of the Jewish public are against linking statehood to a regional security framework.
According to the Israel Democracy Institute, Knesset trust ratings presented the sharpest decline, falling from 24% in June to 19% in December.
Jewish Israelis are fairly split on whether the primary aim of the war should be toppling Hamas or bringing home the hostages.
This type of deal would also include the release of all Palestinian security prisoners.
Eighty-seven percent of Israeli Jews support the resumption of fighting against Hamas in the same manner as before the ceasefire.
Among Jewish Israelis, confidence rose across the ideological spectrum.
Poll: Israelis remain proud of identity, youth identify more as right-wing
The survey found a shift to the political right among younger Israelis.