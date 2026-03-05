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Israel Democracy Institute

Posters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are displayed at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, July 13, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Rising global antisemitism spurs major shift in travel plans for Israelis
Most Israelis are concerned about traveling abroad with many changing destinations or canceling trips entirely, a survey finds.
Aug. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
Artificial Intelligence
Israel News
AI starting to impact Israeli jobs, but less than forecast
Some 9% of Israeli businesses using AI said that it had led to cuts in employment.
Jul. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
Friends and family of the victims of the Supernova music festival massacre gather at the site near Kibbutz Re'im on Oct. 7, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Poll: 57% of Jewish Israelis see Holocaust-Oct. 7 parallels
Twio-thirds of respondents said they were not “optimistic” about a deal for retrieving the hostages from Gaza.
Apr. 30, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Israeli soldiers during operational activity in Southern Lebanon, November 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Most Israeli Jews support continuation of Lebanon war
A minority (38%) expressed support for ceasefire negotiations with Beirut.
Nov. 10, 2024
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. News
Almost three-quarters of Israeli Jews say Trump better for Israel
Only 11% of those surveyed think a Harris White House would be better.
Nov. 4, 2024
Palestinians rally in the Judean city of Hebron in support of terrorists held in Israeli jails, April 22, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israel News
Most Israelis against Palestinian state for defense pact
Some 63.7% of the Jewish public are against linking statehood to a regional security framework.
Apr. 22, 2024
Joshua Marks
Israel Defense Forces activity in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 27, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Survey: Trust in IDF soars amid war against Hamas
According to the Israel Democracy Institute, Knesset trust ratings presented the sharpest decline, falling from 24% in June to 19% in December.
Mar. 15, 2024
Amelie Botbol
Blinken Abbas
Israel News
More than half of Israelis oppose Palestinian state for Saudi ties
Jewish Israelis are fairly split on whether the primary aim of the war should be toppling Hamas or bringing home the hostages.
Feb. 6, 2024
Women march in Tel Aviv in a protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Jan. 24, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Most Jewish Israelis against freeing hostages for end of war
This type of deal would also include the release of all Palestinian security prisoners.
Jan. 24, 2024
Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, March 9, 2016. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
A fifth of right-wing Israelis back two states for US aid
Eighty-seven percent of Israeli Jews support the resumption of fighting against Hamas in the same manner as before the ceasefire.
Dec. 6, 2023
Israelis demonstrate outside the President's Residence in Jerusalem while President Isaac Herzog meets inside with relatives of people abducted by Hamas, Oct. 22, 2023. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israel News
Israelis optimistic despite the war, survey shows
Among Jewish Israelis, confidence rose across the ideological spectrum.
Oct. 23, 2023
Israelis wave flags at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Jerusalem Day, May 9, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Poll: Israelis remain proud of identity, youth identify more as right-wing
The survey found a shift to the political right among younger Israelis.
Jan. 16, 2023
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OPINION
Opinion
On apples, oranges and public faith in institutions
Tamar Hermann
Shuki Friedman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Poverty in the haredi sector is not destiny
Shuki Friedman