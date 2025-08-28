Israel faces seven fronts and a Europe that rewards Hamas

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

Sana’a, Yemen, was the target of major Israeli airstrikes this week—an operation cloaked in secrecy but widely believed to have struck the upper echelons of Iran’s jihadist proxy war machine. On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike reportedly killed the Houthi defense minister, Mohamed al-Atifi, and chief of staff, Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari.

The Israeli action came after days of relentless Houthi missile barrages from Yemen—another front in a war Israel never asked for but must now fight, for its survival. On Wednesday, Israelis rushed into bomb shelters—twice in just 10 days—as long-range rockets fired from impoverished, war-torn Yemen rained down in Tehran’s direction.

Seven active fronts now threaten the Jewish state: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Judea and Samaria, Iran and the global battlefield of antisemitism. Israel must simultaneously rescue hostages, defeat Hamas, protect its civilians and withstand international condemnation.

Israel is attempting what no army has ever done: defeat a genocidal enemy that hides behind civilians, while continuing to deliver humanitarian aid to those same civilians, all under the glare of a hostile international press.

More than 20,000 Hamas and allied fighters remain entrenched in tunnels, firing rockets from beneath schools, hospitals, and mosques. The IDF has gone to unprecedented lengths to minimize civilian casualties, but for Hamas, every dead Gazan is a propaganda victory.

Meanwhile, the global jihadist movement is emboldened and flush with cash. Antisemitic demonstrations spread across Europe and America, echoing Hamas’s talking points almost word for word.

In Washington this week, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ron Dermer, Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to chart Gaza’s postwar future. One certainty emerged: Hamas will play no role in it. The international community must now choose whether to help build something sustainable—or reward terror once again.

On Israel’s northern border, a strike on Syrian forces prevented the destruction of a critical observation post. Talks are even underway with Abu Mohammad al-Julani, leader of the former al-Nusra Front, that could lead to mutual recognition by September.

In Lebanon, the government courageously voted to disarm Hezbollah, though the terror group—acting on Iranian orders—has so far refused. Still, Palestinian factions in Lebanon have already surrendered their arms, showing that pressure can work.

Iran, meanwhile, is cornered. It continues to enrich uranium to 60% in defiance of the IAEA and refuses inspections. Britain, Germany and France are threatening to reimpose “snapback” sanctions. Israel is watching closely, knowing the ayatollahs will exploit every Shi’ite proxy they can find, from the Houthis to Hezbollah, to extend their reach.

But while Israel fights for survival, Europe adds fuel to the fire. France is spearheading a September push at the United Nations to recognize a Palestinian state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rightly accused President Emmanuel Macron of fueling antisemitism in France. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar put it more bluntly: “If a terrorist organization embraces you, you’re in the wrong place.”

Recognition without reform is not statehood; it is a reward for Hamas, and a betrayal of every hostage still in captivity.

Israel is also taking moral leadership where others have failed. This week, Netanyahu formally recognized the Armenian genocide, the Shoah of the Armenian people. For decades, Israel hoped to maintain warm relations with Turkey, once imagined as a bridge between Islam and the West.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has chosen instead to style himself an Ottoman sultan, demonizing Jews, calling Netanyahu “Hitler,” and building his influence on antisemitic hatred. His persecution of the Kurds only underscores his brutality.

By recognizing the Armenian genocide—at a moment when Armenia and Azerbaijan have finally made peace under Trump’s mediation—Israel has made peace with historical truth. That is no small achievement.

Israel today is under fire from seven directions. It faces Iran’s nuclear program, Hamas’s tunnels, Hezbollah’s rockets, and Europe’s hypocrisy. But it also demonstrates resilience, clarity and moral leadership. Where others equivocate, Israel names evil for what it is—and acts.

The world should take note. Rewarding terror only guarantees more war. Standing with Israel, by contrast, is the only path to peace.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.