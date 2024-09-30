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News   Israel News

A new report on ‘BBC’ coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

British Jewish community organizations call for an independent inquiry.

Sep. 30, 2024
Hadar Sela
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis of the United Kingdom speaks at a Holocaust Memorial Day event on Jan. 23, 2018. Credit: UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis of the United Kingdom speaks at a Holocaust Memorial Day event on Jan. 23, 2018. Credit: UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

CAMERA UK and CAMERA Arabic have contributed to a comprehensive report concerning BBC coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas. It can be read here.

Although their daily monitoring of Israel-related BBC content long predates the war initiated by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, the events of the past year have both highlighted existing issues—including the corporation’s refusal to describe terrorists as such, the lack of adequate oversight of BBC Arabic and the performance of its complaints system—and raised new concerns, the NGOs said.

As the world’s largest media outlet and as Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster, the BBC’s mission of providing its audiences with accurate and impartial information in an era of “fake news” is of prime importance.

For the BBC to regain public trust, an independent inquiry into its adherence to editorial standards of accuracy and impartiality in its coverage of Israel and Jewish affairs is crucial, they continued.

Commenting on the report, U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said:

“Few institutions are as vital for our national cultural identity or for the health of our democracy as the BBC. That’s why the content of this report, which records the repeated and longstanding failure to ensure impartial and accurate news coverage of the existential war that Israel is fighting on multiple fronts, is so profoundly troubling.

“The data could not be clearer: Wherever sustained misinformation and demonization of Israel is found, incidents of anti-Jewish racism surge. That’s one of the reasons why the accuracy and objectivity of our national broadcaster is so important for the Jewish community. And of course beyond that, in an uncertain world the public needs to know that it can trust the BBC.

“I know this is a matter that senior leaders at the BBC take seriously, but the multiple failings highlighted by the report show just how much work there is yet to do. In particular, I endorse the call for an independent inquiry, undertaken by personnel and with terms of reference that command the confidence of the Jewish community.

“Trust in the BBC is crucial, but trust can only be restored when impartiality is upheld and accountability is ensured,” Mirvis said.

British Jewish community organizations have also called for an independent inquiry:

Originally published by CAMERA UK.

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