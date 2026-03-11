Amazon halts shipments to Israel amid flight cancellations

Amazon has temporarily suspended website orders to Israel in light of the nation’s war with Iran, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

Most of Amazon’s shipments are delivered in the cargo hold of civilian passenger planes. With the Jewish state’s airspace now virtually closed, the giant firm was hoping that flights would resume soon, but the continuation of the war propelled it on Monday night to halt all shipments, according to financial outlet Calcalist.

The decision meant that Israeli consumers could not order discounted items in on “MasterCard Day,” which takes place annually on March 10.

The U.S. company delivers thousands of goods to Israel with no shipping costs in orders that exceed $49. This was not the first time that Amazon temporarily suspended deliveries to Israel over the past two years in the wake of war-related airspace closures.

Benny Buchnick, an Israeli who runs an e-commerce group, assured Ynet that “Amazon will return … I presume that next week, even before the war ends, once the skies open up a bit more, deliveries to Israel will resume.”

Chinese firms continue to deliver consumer goods to Israel via Cyprus, despite the war, according to Ynet. However, delivery times have been extended due to flight disruptions in the region.