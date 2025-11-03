More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Bodies of three fallen hostages returned to Israel and identified

Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra and Sgt. Oz Daniel were named as the deceased captives brought back from Gaza for burial.

Nov. 3, 2025
JNS Staff
Three coffins draped in Israeli flags are surrounded by IDF soldiers standing at attention, paying tribute to the fallen hostages during a solemn ceremony in Israel on Nov. 2, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Three coffins draped in Israeli flags are surrounded by IDF soldiers standing at attention, paying tribute to the fallen hostages during a solemn ceremony in Israel on Nov. 2, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Nov. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra and Sgt. Oz Daniel have been identified as the three deceased hostages returned to Israel for burial on Sunday, the IDF and Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

“Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the families of Colonel Assaf Hamami, Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, and Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel that they have been returned for burial,” the IDF said.

“The IDF expresses deep condolences to the families, continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement,” the statement continued, referring to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

“The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Hamami, Neutra, and Daniel families, and of all the families of the fallen hostages,” the PMO said.

“The government and the entire security and intelligence apparatus of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to bring back all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their homeland,” the statement continued.

Col. Asaf Hamami

Hamami served as the commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division. He was killed defending Kibbutz Nirim during the Hamas-led attack of Oct. 7, 2023 and his body taken to the Gaza Strip.

“Assaf was among the first to reach the combat zones and to fight, and was the first to declare war. He was 40 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind parents, a brother, his wife, and three children,” the IDF said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum paid tribute to Hamami, saying that he was “known for his humility, integrity, creativity, and his deep ability to see each person — leading by example in the best way possible.”

Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra

Neutra was born and raised in the United States and immigrated to Israel as a lone soldier through the “Garin Tzabar” program. He served as a tank platoon commander in Battalion 77, Sa’ar Golan Division and was killed defending communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border on Oct. 7 and his body abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization.

He was 21 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

“Omer loved sports — playing soccer, basketball, and volleyball — and served as captain of his school’s sports teams,” the Forum said. “He was a warm, optimistic, and deeply caring person who lit up every room he walked into.”

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the three hostage bodies were returned, calling it “so sad.” Trump said he had spoken with Neutra’s parents. “They’re thrilled in one sense, but in another sense obviously not too great. But we’re very happy to have done it. We got three bodies back today that they found, and we’re looking for the remainder of the bodies.”

Sgt. Oz Daniel

Daniel served in the same battalion as Neutra, and also fell in battle in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

He was 19 at the time of his death, which was officially determined on Feb. 25, 2024. He leaves behind his parents and twin sister.

“Oz loved life. He had a sharp sense of humor and a big, contagious smile. He was always surrounded by friends and was the one who made everyone laugh,” the Forum said. “The love story between Oz and music began at the age of nine, and from a young age he dreamed of performing in front of audiences in Israel and around the world. Oz was a gifted guitar player who believed music had the power to change the world.”

The bodies of six Israeli hostages and two foreign nationals are still being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is required to return all of the captives—living and deceased—as part of the U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Duvdevan fighters arrest stone-throwing suspects during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli forces arrest Palestinian suspected of killing IDF soldier in Samaria hit-and-run
Sgt. Netanel Ayala, 20, from the southern Samaria community of Ofra, was killed on May 3.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Staff Sgt. A (left) with a fellow soldier from the IDF's Hashmonaim Brigade. Credit: IDF Spokesperson.
Feature
‘We removed the blanket and saw rockets pointed at Nahariya’
Staff Sgt. A., an immigrant from Los Angeles, shares his remarkable journey to the IDF’s Hashmonaim Brigade in Lebanon.
May 17, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Slain Israel Defense Forces Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, from the Samaria town of Itamar. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli soldier slain in Hezbollah drone attack
Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, from Itamar in Samaria, was set to get married in a month.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Noam Bettan, representing Israel, arrives on stage for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 16, 2026. Photo by Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel’s Noam Bettan finishes second behind Bulgaria at Eurovision
The Israeli performer overcame boos and boycotts to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance of “Michelle” in Vienna.
May 17, 2026
Steve Linde
Rescuers carry an injured person at the site of a residential building that was partially destroyed following Russian drones and missiles strikes in Kyiv on May 14, 2026. Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Israel’s delicate dance: Why Jerusalem still won’t fully back Ukraine
With Russia’s role in Syria diminished, analysts question the value of strategic ambiguity.
May 17, 2026
Israel Kasnett
An IDF General Staff surprise exercise held on Israel’s eastern border, May 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF holds General Staff-level drill along Jordan border
Many reservists were called up in the middle of the night for the surprise exercise, part of the military’s post-Oct. 7 testing of readiness.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin