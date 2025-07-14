More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Dirty hands that stole everything I was’

Ilana Gritzewsky, a former Hamas captive and the partner of kidnapped soldier Matan Zangauker, gives harrowing testimony about her time in Gaza.

Jul. 14, 2025
Hostage survivor Ilana Gritzewsky testifies before the Knesset Subcommittee on Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy, July 14, 2025. Photo by Uriel Avner Spiro.
Hostage survivor Ilana Gritzewsky testifies before the Knesset Subcommittee on Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy, July 14, 2025. Photo by Uriel Avner Spiro.

The Knesset Subcommittee on Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy convened Monday to discuss the publication of the Dinah Project report on sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, who employed systematic rape and sexual violence as deliberate weapons of war from the Oct. 7 massacre onward.

Ilana Gritzewsky, a former hostage and the partner of kidnapped soldier Matan Zangauker, delivered harrowing testimony about her 55 days in Gazan captivity.

“I am a woman who was kidnapped, who survived, and who came back to be the voice for those still in hell, for those who were murdered and will never have a voice, and for those who are still too afraid. And I will not be silent. I am one of those people who now appear in charts and headlines, but on my body those marks are etched,” she told lawmakers.

“When I arrived in Israel 16 years ago, I was a teenager. I came here out of Zionism, out of love for this country, for this people. For a country built on solidarity, mutual responsibility and one simple promise: that if you fall, someone will lift you up. If you are taken, someone will bring you back. And if you’re trampled, someone will fight for you,” the Israeli-Mexican said.

“But today, after everything I’ve endured, after everything we are going through, I ask you, where is that promise? Where is that someone? Because for 647 days, no one has brought my Matan home, nor anyone else left behind,” Gritzewsky said.

“I was held captive for 55 days, 55 days of hell that words cannot describe. Pain without end, humiliation with no bottom, fear that burns from the inside. My body took the blows, but my soul was crushed,” she continued.

“I remember the gun pressed to my head. I remember them laughing as they pulled me, dragged me by the hair. I remember the dirty hands that stole everything I was. I became property, a hostage they could touch whenever they pleased, leave me in my underwear and bra whenever it suited them.”

Gritzewsky was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas-led terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack. Her partner, Matan Zangauker, 25, remains in Gaza captivity.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin