Embattled comedienne Roseanne Barr to move to Israel, study with teachers

Roseanne Barr is moving to Israel, the American-Jewish comedienne and actress announced on Sunday via Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” Barr told Boteach.

“I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go … and study with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me, and it’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman,” she said.

As a reminder, her successful sitcom “The Connors” was axed by ABC in late May due to a tweet from Barr calling former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett the product of a union between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

Speaking to Boteach in June, Barr said she was remorseful about the tweet. “When you hurt people even unwillingly, there’s no excuse,” Barr said at the time.

In her interview with Boteach on Sunday, Barr also revealed she had cut a new music record and is already working on a new sitcom: “I’m very excited. It’s very funny.” She did not elaborate on the project.

Barr has apologized to Jarrett since the original tweet and previously stated she was on Ambien when she wrote it. She also claimed she was unaware that Jarrett is black. Barr has insisted that her show was canceled because she was a Trump voter.

Barr told Boteach that while she was actually sorry for what she tweeted, she regretted apologizing publicly.

“My friends told me at the beginning, ‘Oh my God, you made a fatal mistake, and that is you apologized to the left and once you apologize they never forgive, they just try to beat you down until you don’t exist,’ ” she said, adding: “It’s just sad.”

Barr previously visited Israel in 2016.

In April, she told Israel Hayom: “When I visited two years ago, it was around Purim. I really want to experience the wonderful atmosphere in the streets again, with the costumes and the parties, and to come with my mom, who’s 84 years old, so she can also see it.”