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‘Emblem of Jewish bloodshed': Hollywood attacks red-pin Oscar campaign

The group drew connections between the hand symbol on the pin and the deaths of the Bibas children, stating they were “strangled to death by the terrorist’s bare hands.”

Feb. 25, 2025
Doron Friedman
FIlm producer Nadim Cheikhrouha wears an "Artists4Ceasefire" pin, calling for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, as he attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images.
FIlm producer Nadim Cheikhrouha wears an “Artists4Ceasefire” pin, calling for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, as he attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images.

A pro-Israeli Hollywood collective known as “The Brigade” has issued a strongly-worded response to a campaign urging Oscar attendees to wear red pins in support of Gaza.

In a statement shared on Monday night, the collective—comprising approximately 700 producers, actors, agents and filmmakers—criticized the symbolism and timing of the Artists4Ceasefire initiative, which was sent to Hollywood celebrities on Feb. 20, the same day Hamas returned the bodies of the Bibas children.

“In 2000, Palestinian terrorists in Ramallah lynched two innocent Israelis, ripped them apart limb by limb, and held up their blood-soaked hands to a cheering mob. That infamous image is now your ‘ceasefire’ badge. Is this ignorance? Or is this deliberate, calculated malice?” the statement read.

Artists4Ceasefire had previously explained the pin’s meaning: “The red background symbolizes the urgent call to save lives, the orange hand represents the diverse community that has come together to support us, and the heart at the center of the hand is an invitation to lead with our hearts, in love.”

The Brigade described the pin as “no symbol of peace” but rather “the emblem of Jewish bloodshed.”

“On February 20th, the same day the world learned 10-month-old Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel were strangled to death by their terrorist captors in Gaza, you doubled down, urging celebrities to proudly wear your bloodstained red hand pin. Have you no shame?” the statement continued.

The statement also addressed what it described as Hamas’s “grotesque, sadistic ceasefire tactics,” citing instances where hostages were returned “on the brink of death, frail, bruised, and starved” and “executed after a ceasefire was reached.”

At last year’s Oscar ceremony, artists like Mark Ruffalo and Billie Eilish wore the pin.

The Brigade challenged Hollywood figures planning to wear the pins at this year’s Oscars on March 3 if they would “proudly wear the emblem of a lynching.”

The statement concluded with a direct appeal to those in the entertainment industry: “To those who wore it without knowing—now you know. To those who knew and wore it anyway—we see you and we will not be silent.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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