First sign of life received from Hamas hostage Avinatan Or

Israel has received the first sign of life regarding Hamas hostage Avinatan Or since his capture by the terrorist group 523 days ago, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday evening.

During debriefings of freed hostages who were held in central Gaza, it emerged that several of them had seen Or, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News. The freed hostages also described severe detention conditions, being deprived of food and given minimal water.

This is the first sign of life Or’s family has received since his capture on Oct. 7, 2023 alongside his partner Noa Argamani, who was subsequently rescued during an Israeli military operation. Avinatan and Argamani were abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.