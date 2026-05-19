George Mason removes graduate who displayed Palestinian flag on stage from commencement

George Mason University, a public school in Virginia, says that it ejected a graduate student from a commencement ceremony on May 15 after he violated the university’s rules by carrying a large Palestinian flag onto the stage at the EagleBank Arena.

Footage of the incident appeared to show Mohammad Ayesh, who wore a green cap and gown, unfurling a Palestinian flag on stage at graduation last week. Security personnel can be seen escorting the student out after he exited the stage.

The commencement honored more than 12,000 graduates and certificate recipients, according to the university.

George Mason stated that its commencement website and the arena website bar signs from the stage during graduation ceremonies and that “over the course of various graduation ceremonies last week, several participants carrying different country flags—American, Ukrainian and Palestinian—violated these policies. Flags were confiscated, or non-compliant participants were removed from the event.”

“Notification of this policy was also posted at the base of the stage during last week’s commencement ceremonies,” the university stated. “Attendees not on stage may possess signs or flags that are no larger than 18 inches by 18 inches, provided they do not obstruct the view of other guests or create a safety hazard.”

The university stated that students received instructions via email, “reminding graduates to review full venue policies and prohibited items prior to coming to the venue.”