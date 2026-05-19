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US sanctions Gaza flotilla organizers, Muslim Brotherhood affiliates

“The pro-terror flotilla is a ludicrous attempt to undermine President Trump’s successful progress toward lasting peace in the region,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.

May 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Hundreds of Tunisians gather to welcome the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Sidi Bou Said near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: Brahim Guedich via Wikimedia Commons.
Hundreds of Tunisians gather to welcome the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Sidi Bou Said near the Tunisian capital of Tunis, Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: Brahim Guedich via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Tuesday on several organizers and backers of the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” a Gaza-bound convoy intercepted by Israeli forces this week.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said the effort was backed by Hamas-linked entities operating under the guise of humanitarian activism. Israeli authorities claim that no humanitarian aid was found on the vessels.

“The pro-terror flotilla attempting to reach Gaza is a ludicrous attempt to undermine President Trump’s successful progress toward lasting peace in the region,” Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary, stated. “Treasury will continue to sever Hamas’ global financial support networks, no matter where in the world they are.”

Treasury said the flotilla was organized by the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad and Samidoun, both of which are under U.S. sanctions for alleged ties to terrorist organizations.

Among those designated was Saif Hashim Kamel Abukeshek, a Jordan-based member of the PCPA’s General Secretariat and the flotilla’s steering committee. Israeli authorities detained him for questioning following the interception before releasing and deporting him, according to reports.

Also sanctioned were Hisham Abdallah Sulayman Abu Mahfouz, the Spain-based acting secretary-general and president of the PCPA; Mohammed Khatib, the Belgium-based European coordinator for Samidoun; and Jaldia Abubakra Aueda, Samidoun’s Madrid coordinator.

The United States designated Samidoun last year as a fundraising front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

“The PCPA was established with funding from Hamas’s International Relations Bureau, and Hamas directs its activity through the placement of Hamas officials throughout the organization, including its executive body, the General Secretariat,” Treasury said.

The department advised those seeking to deliver “legitimate humanitarian assistance” to Gaza to do so through approved international channels.

“So-called humanitarian flotillas that are organized by or supporting designated parties represent a significant compliance risk for financial institutions,” Treasury said.

The department added that “Hamas relies on a diverse web of international partners to expand its malign political influence, facilitate violent terrorist activity and undermine international efforts to achieve lasting peace in Gaza.

Treasury also announced sanctions on Marwan Abu Ras, a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated cleric who heads the Palestinian Scholars Association, which U.S. officials say coordinates religious messaging in Gaza aligned with Hamas.

Additionally, the department imposed sanctions on three affiliates of HASM, an Egypt-based organization that Treasury calls a “violent offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. The United States designated HASM as a foreign terrorist organization in January 2021.

Those designated include Hamas operatives Muhammad Jamal Hassan Al-Najjar, Sherif Ahmed Ewis Ahmed and Karim Sayed Ahmed Moghny, whom the department alleges “formed several networks whose aim was to attack Israeli interests.”

Middle East
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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