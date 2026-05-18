J Street a ‘cancer within Jewish community,’ Israeli ambassador says
“The worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous,” Amb. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli envoy in Washington, said at an event on Monday.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )
Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador in Washington, referred to J Street as a “cancer within the Jewish community” on Monday.
Speaking at a National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism meeting at Museum of the Bible in Washington, Leiter said that “the worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous.”
“How can you be pro-Israel and advocate for an arms embargo on a state that’s fighting a seven front war against Iranian proxies?” the ambassador said.
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