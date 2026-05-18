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J Street a ‘cancer within Jewish community,’ Israeli ambassador says

“The worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous,” Amb. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli envoy in Washington, said at an event on Monday.

May 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Israeli embassy Washington Independence Day Leiter
Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States, hosted an event celebrating the 78th Independence Day of the State of Israel at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2026. Credit: Shmulik Almany/Embassy of Israel.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador in Washington, referred to J Street as a “cancer within the Jewish community” on Monday.

Speaking at a National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism meeting at Museum of the Bible in Washington, Leiter said that “the worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous.”

“How can you be pro-Israel and advocate for an arms embargo on a state that’s fighting a seven front war against Iranian proxies?” the ambassador said.

This is a developing story.

Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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