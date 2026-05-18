J Street a ‘cancer within Jewish community,’ Israeli ambassador says

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador in Washington, referred to J Street as a “cancer within the Jewish community” on Monday.

Speaking at a National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism meeting at Museum of the Bible in Washington, Leiter said that “the worst thing about J Street is it’s duplicitous.”

“How can you be pro-Israel and advocate for an arms embargo on a state that’s fighting a seven front war against Iranian proxies?” the ambassador said.

This is a developing story.

