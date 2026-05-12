Rabbi Israel Uzan

The state initially said that it is giving its 2025 Montana Exporter of the Year Award to a company that exports "$5.4 million worth of products to Canada, Egypt, European Union, Japan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.”
The state initially said that it is giving its 2025 Montana Exporter of the Year Award to a company that exports "$5.4 million worth of products to Canada, Egypt, European Union, Japan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.”