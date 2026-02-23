Former Hamas hostage turns ordeal into music
Daniella Gilboa releases debut single reflecting her 477 days in captivity and her path from trauma to healing through music.
Former Hamas hostage Daniella Gilboa, a surveillance soldier from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, has released her debut single, “Where Everything Ends,” about a year after returning from captivity in Gaza.
Gilboa, who was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023 along with fellow soldiers and held for 477 days, said the song reflects her journey from “the darkest place” to hope and homecoming as she rebuilds her life and pursues a music career.
She was 19 when she was kidnapped, one of seven female troops abducted during the Hamas-led attack on the northwestern Negev.
Gilboa was forced to record a video faking her death in captivity. She told Israel’s Channel 13 that in addition to learning to recite “Shalom Aleichem” in Arabic, it was extremely important to her and the other hostages to make the traditional Shabbat evening blessing over wine, even over water.
Listen to her debut single: