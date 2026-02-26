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News   Israel News

France indicts five for sending Hamas $47 million disguised as ‘aid’

Groups involved were tied to a lawyer who represented Gazans in a motion that led to an arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Feb. 26, 2026
Canaan Lidor

France indicts five for sending Hamas $47 million disguised as ‘aid’

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Palestinian terrorist rockets found during an Israel Defense Forces raid in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, Dec. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Palestinian terrorist rockets found during an Israel Defense Forces raid in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, Dec. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.

Prosecutors in France have indicted five people for financing Hamas to the tune of at least $47 million through at least two associations described as focused on humanitarian aid, according to French media reports.

The suspects, who have not been named, are linked to the Humani’Terre and Soutien Humani’Terre associations, Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported. Last year, France’s Interior Ministry said it was freezing the funds of that association and people linked to it, including a Jordan-born attorney named Khaled al-Shouli, 60.

Al-Shouli was among the lawyers representing alleged victims of Israel in a petition submitted in August 2024 to the International Criminal Court, arguing it had jurisdiction to issue a warrant for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That action and others resulted in an arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Netanyahu in November 2024.

The Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network quoted Al-Shouli as saying in June 2023 that an earlier appeal to the ICC against Israel was a form of “resistance” to the “occupation.” This “justified all forms of the Palestinian resistance,” he said, using a formulation that is widely understood to be a euphemism for violence.

Le Journal du Dimanche quoted sources at France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, who said the defendants had sent funds to Hamas under the cover of humanitarian aid.

The suspects are under judicial supervision and being investigated for financing a terrorist organization, organized breach of trust and money laundering related to terrorism, according to the report. The charges follow recent searches conducted at Humani’Terre’s offices and at the homes and offices of current or former association officials.

The indictments follow an investigation opened on Nov. 3, 2023, shortly after Hamas’s terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Authorities conducted searches on Jan. 31, 2024, seizing computer equipment and financial documents from the associations.

In total, about €40 million ($47 million) were confiscated from the associations—most in bank accounts but more than €5 million in cash found at Humani’Terre’s headquarters and branches in Paris, Lille, Lyon and Marseille, according to the report.

Humani’Terre announced it was suspending donations, citing recent events and multiple administrative and banking obstacles.

Hamas
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
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